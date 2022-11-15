Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey received a one-year contract extension from the school board Monday night.
The board did not give Maxey a raise or any other compensation increase. Maxey’s contract will now run through June 30, 2026.
“The board is extremely pleased with the overall job performance and leadership of the superintendent,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson, reading from a prepared statement from the board. “He continues to be in compliance with our expectations.”
In a unanimous vote, the board rated Maxey’s job performance as “highly effective” and cited his efforts in leading HCS to exceed state and national standards.
“The board maintains the utmost level of confidence in Dr. Maxey’s vision, leadership, individual characteristics, work traits and strong communication skills,” Richardson said.
In recent months, HCS has seen some academic successes. The SAT results for the class of 2022 outpaced the state and national averages. On the most recent state report cards, 60% of the district’s schools were rated “good” or “excellent.”
The school board evaluates the superintendent’s job performance each year. In 2021, the board voted unanimously to boost Maxey’s salary from $227,304 to $260,000 per year. They also increased his monthly car allowance to $1,000 per month and raised the district contribution to his annuity to 15%.
Following Monday’s meeting, Maxey expressed gratitude for the contract extension.
“I’m gratified that the board has faith in me to lead Horry County Schools,” he said. “I see the contract extension as an affirmation of that faith. I love Horry County Schools and I’m privileged to have the opportunity serve in this role and I look forward for more good things to happen in the future.”
Board seeking land for new St. James Elementary
In other action, the board agreed to pursue 18 acres of vacant land adjacent to St. James Elementary School.
HCS Planning Coordinator Joe Burch said the property is “positioned advantageously to allow the district to replace St. James Elementary with a new facility in the future.”
“Replacing this facility has been discussed for many years,” he said.
But Burch said the property’s ownership is “complicated” and asked the board to allow facilities staff to “pursue the land purchase through any lawful means as necessary.”
HCS officials said the land appraised for $1.5 million.
The vote to acquire the property was unanimous.
