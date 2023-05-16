Horry County police closed an investigation into sexual assault allegations involving a Socastee High special education teacher after the victim’s family declined to pursue criminal charges, according to police records released Tuesday.

The release of the records came a day after a civil lawsuit was filed that accused former Socastee volleyball coach and special education teacher Rachel Gray of sexually assaulting one of her male students. Gray has not been charged with any crime and her attorney maintains the allegations in the lawsuit are untrue.

Police learned of the allegations on March 30, the same day an attorney representing the student's family sent a letter to the school district outlining their concerns about Gray, according to court records and reports released by the police department.

The police records describe how the school learned of allegations of an “inappropriate sexual relationship between a student and teacher.”

“After the arrival of SVU, it was determined that the school received an email from a civil litigation attorney alleging ‘teacher-on-student sexual assault and sexual harassment,’” states the police report, which was written by HCPD Detective John Brantly. “After reading the email, as well as 3 photographs of a phone screen that appeared to be possibly redacted; I requested to speak with the teacher. Upon her arriving, she was explained the allegations and then was advised of her Miranda Rights, in which she invoked. I seized her cell phone to obtain a search warrant for it.”

Brantly then reached out to the student's parents about scheduling an interview with their son, according to his report. However, he said the response to his call was confrontational. The person who spoke to Brantly is not identified in the report.

“After explaining again that this had nothing to do with a civil litigation thing, that this was a criminal investigation he advised that he had a 5 million dollar lawsuit against the school and his attorney advised him not to talk to anyone,” Brantly’s report states. “I inquired if that also included the police in a criminal investigation, and he stated yes because he didn't want to pursue criminal charges. He stated that he needed to call his attorney and I informed him that this was my direct office number.”