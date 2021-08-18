At 6:46 p.m. on the first day of classes, Whittemore Park Middle School parents received an email about arrival and dismissal delays.
"Many buses were late picking up our students and the last round of students are on their way home now," the email read.
Public posts from parents on social media indicated that some students across the county didn’t make it home from middle and high schools until nearly 7 p.m., and many experienced more than an hour delay during morning pickups.
The school district acknowledged those problems, saying that about 40 routes had to be combined on the first day of school to get everyone where they needed to be.
“We did experience several delays across our district yesterday (approximately 30 minutes), as we anticipated during the opening of schools. The timing of buses usually will stabilize within the first two weeks of school,” said district spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. “Also due to a shortage of drivers, some routes were combined, or we may have a bus run two trips.”
The district has approximately 100 bus driver vacancies, according to Bourcier.
Bourcier said the district appreciates everyone’s patience as they work to adjust schedules to be sure students are transported safely. She directed parents to the Facebook pages for each of the nine bus offices in the district where they can get daily updates on delays.
Those links can be found HERE.
“We also attempt to notify parents through ParentLink calls and emails to keep parents updated on time changes/delays,” she said.
Jillian Mobley’s daughter is hard of hearing, and Mobley said she received no such notification when her other two children had long since arrived home from their respective schools, but her middle school daughter still had not come home.
While her daughter has a cochlear implant in one ear, the other ear’s implant has not yet been activated, so she still is very hard of hearing, Mobley said.
Mobley said her daughter should have gotten home around 4 p.m., but she came in about 5:10 p.m. in hysterical tears.
She said her daughter tried to tell the driver where her stop was, but the driver insisted on going to a different location. After having her daughter retrace her steps, Mobley said her daughter was dropped off about six or seven blocks from her usual stop.
Her community previously put up a sign indicating there was a deaf child in the neighborhood, and once her daughter found that sign, she knew she was on the right track to get home.
“I mean, this is my child. What if something had happened? What if someone had picked her up?” Mobley said, referencing the fact that her daughter wouldn’t have been able to hear anyone approaching.
She spoke immediately with the bus office and they were working to resolve the issue, and she planned to be at her daughter’s stop after school today to be sure.
While she said she understood staffing issues, it was a very worrisome situation for her family.
During last week’s board meeting, district officials said they were short on bus drivers but had recently received nearly 150 applications. Those are applications only, not hires yet.
“We are working on a definitive number as applicants are completing training coupled with some on leave,” Bourcier said.
She said the district would never want to completely cut a bus route, but sometimes some buses may have to run two trips.
“When we do have to double route a bus, parents are notified through parent link both with a robocall and an email message,” Bourcier said. “We expect our delays to become shorter as we move through the rest of the week.”
