Thanks to some federal funding, Horry County Schools teachers who cover an additional class during their planning period will be paid their hourly rate for that time.
“This is a much needed and long overdue move in the right direction,” said Conway High School teacher Melanie Abston. “Considering the significant role schools play in building and maintaining positive attitudes, experiences and growth in our communities, it’s hard to see why the policy wasn’t put in place months ago. I wish it hadn’t taken so long and involved so many difficult and uncomfortable conversations, but this is a victory for Horry County educators.”
The letter informing teachers of this change went out Feb. 17 and has circulated around social media. The district said this pertains to all grade levels and is retroactive to Feb. 15.
“This new policy will not affect everyone the same,” Abston said. “While it is greatly appreciated by those it benefits, there’s plenty of work to be done to alleviate some of the pressure and stress felt throughout our schools.”
In a recent human resources committee meeting, Superintendent Rick Maxey said the substitute teacher shortage in Horry County is not unusual.
“We are not unique, especially in a pandemic environment,” he said. “It’s a struggle to locate subs throughout the state. It’s difficult in ordinary circumstances.”
Before the pandemic, the district had a pool of about 1,600 substitutes. Now there are less than 1,000.
Board member David Cox recently suggested the creation of permanent substitute positions, where someone just out of school could be assigned as a permanent substitute to a certain school or attendance area to get to know the area.
Mary Anderson, the chief of human resources, said that such a position would not directly address the current shortage of substitute teachers.
“That is not going to solve our [substitute] problem," Anderson said. "That would cover one teacher absence per day. Most schools have at least one teacher absence per day. Many schools have way more than one teacher absence per day. That’s not going to fully take care of our substitute issue."
For example, on Feb. 24, there were 163 substitutes needed. Just 111 of those spots were filled, a rate of 79%.
Anderson said she did not know of a policy that regarded how long teachers were supposed to get for a break each workday.
When there are not enough substitutes and teachers needed to help cover classes, the principals will be responsible for communicating with the teacher, but Anderson said teachers are not required to cover classes, though some have said on social media that they are “told” to cover classes, not “asked” to.
“Yes, the teacher may choose to not cover class,” Anderson said, but added “most job descriptions include a phrase that indicates “other duties as assigned.”
The human resources committee plans to gather information and review budget guidelines over the next week to decide whether to possibly outsource substitutes from an outside agency, or hire 27 permanent subs — one for each school in the district.
The district is also looking to increase substitute compensation.
“Up the pay and you’ll get more people to participate,” board member Howard Barnard said.
The average pay for a substitute at HCS is $80 per day.
Looking back over the conversations, social media posts and emails of the past year, Abston said HCS employees have really only asked two things of the school board and the district office: “keep us safe and extend appropriate professional respect.”
“I wish the people of Horry County had a clearer, more complete understanding of what goes into any single day of school,” Abston said. “I truly believe we would be having very different conversations. Conversations that reflect mutual respect and appreciation. Conversations that support and uplift. I have to believe things would be different. … They can be different and better.”
