Ronita Hemingway said the big difference between teaching middle school and adult education is in the motivation behind the students.
“Students come here because they want to be here,” Hemingway said of adult ed. “Being at a middle school, you had to make it so it was fun and the children want to be in the class.”
Hemingway teaches math and occasionally other subjects at Horry County Adult Education, and she was recently honored as the school's 2020-2021 teacher of the year.
“When I started over here, it was a shock to me," she said. "I would teach for an hour or so and say, ‘Y’all wanna take a break?’ and they’d say no."
Hemingway has been with Horry County Schools since 1990 when she had her first stint teaching special education at Conway Middle School.
After five years there, she spent 24 years at Whittemore Park Middle School.
“I got older and decided … the opportunity came for me to go to adult education,” Hemingway said.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Hemingway moved to the Brittons Neck area with her family when she was in middle school. She attended Brittons Neck Elementary and Brittons Neck High School.
She then headed to S.C. State University for her special education degree, and then went back to the northeast to Boston’s Cambridge College to get her master’s degree in education.
She received another master’s degree in educational administration from Coastal Carolina University.
Due to COVID-19, the teacher of the year announcement came a little differently, over the phone, with a brief in-person celebration.
“I was like ‘What?!’ They brought me flowers and took my picture. We don’t have a big crowd [here] but you really can’t get together with a group or anything,” Hemingway said.
One of the most challenging things about teaching during this pandemic, she said, was the internet accessibility for virtual meetings and teaching.
Living in Brittons Neck, she said her internet can sometimes be “fuzzy”, but thanks to Horry Telephone Cooperative’s help, her connectivity has improved.
It’s hard teaching adult education and keeping students motivated when they are just trying to make it through.
“These people are trying to survive," she said. "This is something new they have never been through before. School is not their priority. If they are at home not knowing where their next meal is coming from, [school] is not their priority.”
She understands, she said, but most of her students who can’t make it into the in-person class will come in via Zoom, since she teaches both ways simultaneously.
“I do zoom every day at ten, and then whoever is in my class at the time … they won’t miss a beat,” she said.
Hemingway said she does not have children of her own, but “lots of nieces and nephews, and a great support system” with her siblings.
Outside of school, she jokes that “you’d look at me and say no, but I love to exercise.”
She will get out and ride her bike, and she loves to read and very much misses being able to travel more, but she’s not quitting the classroom anytime soon.
“It was all worth it. I’m at the point where it’s a pleasure. I enjoyed it when I was younger but now that I’m older, I’m still not ready to retire,” Hemingway said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.