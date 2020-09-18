As the largest class ever, 267 top students from across the country have won Stamps Scholarships, joining an accomplished network of highly driven individuals who are committed to leaving an impact on their local and larger communities.
Henry Hein of Myrtle Beach has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship and will attend the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall of 2020 and plans to study biochemistry and molecular biology.
Selected from over 263,000 applications, the 15th class of Stamps Scholars was chosen via rigorous processes by their universities and colleges for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character. For these students, the total value of their Stamps Scholarships will be worth up to approximately $44 million, with each attending one of 34 partner universities across the country.
At most partner universities, the Stamps Scholarship covers up to the total estimated cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study and also includes enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, ranging from study abroad to internships to independent research.
In recent years, Stamps Scholars have used their funds to conduct scientific research in Antarctica, volunteer at a girls shelter in Peru, study abroad in Jordan, attend a medical Spanish program in Ecuador, and much more. Stamps Scholarships are also awarded to select rising juniors at several colleges and universities, including the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the University of Chicago and Dartmouth University.
Perhaps the most special benefit of the Stamps Scholarship is the opportunity for scholars to network with an international community of peers and alumni — from regional conferences and informal meet-ups hosted by partner schools, to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention. In April 2019, almost 700 Stamps Scholars gathered for the fifth Stamps Scholar National Convention at Georgia Tech, where scholars explored innovative solutions to topics ranging from food insecurity to digital ethics, investigated society’s most pressing issues, and learned from accomplished community leaders. The sixth convention will take place in April, with Stamps Scholars from many partner schools playing an integral role in its planning and execution.
“Through our partnerships with these great universities and colleges, we are able to support some truly outstanding young people as they pursue their goals. By creating community among them via our conventions and networking, we help them connect with others across the country and around the world with similar goals and aspirations. This year’s group of new students joins us at a time when our alumni network has grown stronger and more capable to be leaders in innovation across STEM, humanities, business, and other fields,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars Program.
Continued engagement from the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers many benefits to current Scholars, including one-on-one mentorships with alumni who are professionals in the workforce, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building, and fellowships. In January of 2020, a group of Stamps Scholars from various partner schools across the country enjoyed a behind-the-scenes visit to Washington D.C. as organized by an alumna currently working at the White House complex.
Stamps Scholars are also among the recipients of prestigious awards including Fulbright, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater, Marshall, Rhodes, Truman, and Schwarzman Scholarships. Stamps alumni work with top companies and organizations such as Google, Goldman Sachs and NASA and are pursuing graduate degrees at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of Cambridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.