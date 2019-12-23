The executive director of transportation for Horry County Schools has retired effective Monday after a Dec. 5 charge of driving under the influence, school officials said.
James Floyd "Jim" Wright was placed on administrative leave with pay after being charged, according to HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
Online jail records show James Floyd “Jim” Wright was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 5 after being stopped by the S.C. Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old has also been charged with a seat belt violation.
He was released from jail the following morning. Total bond was set at $1,017.
Wright had been employed with the district since Aug. 19, 1985, Bourcier said.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol said Wright had been driving on S.C. 707 near Big Block Road in the Socastee area. He was pulled over by a state trooper because of a traffic violation shortly before 5 p.m.
Due to the smell of alcohol, sobriety tests were conducted. He performed poorly and was charged. Authorities said he refused to give a breath sample.
Earlier this year, Wright pleaded guilty to a charge of driving on the wrong side of road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes, according to Horry County court records. He paid a $76 fine.
Bourcier thinks he was driving his personal vehicle, not a school-owned one when he was charged.
Wright’s Dec. 5 charge isn’t the first time he was charged with driving under the influence while employed with the school district, but that Myrtle Beach charge was dismissed, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division background check. Records show that he was asked to serve 10 days, or pay $348 for a lesser charge of reckless driving.
Efforts to reach Wright for comment were unsuccessful.
