Gretchen Ayers is on a mission.
Her goal, she says, “is to help teachers help children develop a passion for literacy by providing them opportunities to read and write more.”
Ayers is a learning specialist for middle school English Language Arts [ELA] and has been given the 2020 Literacy Champion Award from the South Carolina Council for Teachers of English [SCCTE].
Ayers was given the award at the council’s annual conference in Myrtle Beach Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Only one such award is given each year.
According to a press release announcing the award, “The SCCTE Literacy Champion Award recognizes a ‘literacy champion’ who provides outstanding contributions to increasing literacy in a school or district.
“As an award recipient,” the release says, “Ayers will share her knowledge of best practices in combating illiteracy and her works to increase literacy awareness with other educators throughout the state.”
Ayers has 21 years of experience in education and has been in her current position for about five of them.
She was a teacher and an instructional coach at Forestbrook Middle School and at Carolina Forest High School, and was a teacher of the year finalist at CFHS in 2012.
And while she misses interacting with the students on a one-on-one basis as she did in the classroom, she says, “This job gives me the opportunity to impact student learning on a larger scale.
“I’m advocating for the kids reading and writing on a daily basis.”
Ayers says she thinks she’s been preparing for this role her entire career.
“I love not just developing the curriculum, but working with teachers and instructional coaches and being a mentor to people on so many different levels.”
She travels to middle schools in nine attendance areas developing and implementing the reading and writing curriculum.
“We want to develop students who love to read and write by giving them exposure to lots of reading and writing.”
With more than 45,000 students in the district, 9.33% have limited English proficiency.
District-wide, 14.45% of students have learning disabilities, and the population of students in ELA and special education is increasing, the educator says.
“Students sometimes fall through the cracks and we want to fill in those gaps.
“This has something to do with the transient population of our district, and we have to meet these students where they are.
Another issue is that students don’t always attend school on a regular basis.
Even so, Ayers’ goal is to get them to a level where they’re in a regular classroom by eighth grade.
“We’re preparing them for the world beyond middle school and beyond high school.”
Ayers and her husband Julian, who works in home construction, live in the Forestbrook area and travel when they have the chance.
They’ve been to Aruba and Mexico and West Virginia where Julian Ayers is from.
“Next time, I hope we go someplace tropical,” Ayers says.
