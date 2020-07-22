An Orangeburg-based educator was successful Wednesday in temporarily barring Gov. Henry McMaster from distributing $32 million in CARES Act funds for private school tuition grants.
Attorney Skyler Hutto, representing Thomasena Adams of Orangeburg, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in Orangeburg County on July 21.
The injunction prevents the governor’s office from distributing the federal money until a hearing on July 29. That hearing is scheduled to take place at the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 2 p.m.
Court records state that Adams has over 15 years of experience in education and holds a doctorate degree in education.
On July 21, McMaster announced his plan to create the grants. He said the grants would be funded by monies received through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. Within the CARES Act was a component that went directly to governors to use at their discretion for education purposes, McMaster's office said.
Each state was given $48 million for a GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief) fund, and McMaster said he was allocating $32 million of it towards the grants.
The grants would help about 5,000 students be able to pay for one year of private education.
“Working families in South Carolina are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic and every parent should have the opportunity to choose the educational instruction that best suits their child’s needs,” said Brian Symmes, communications director for McMaster’s office. “Federal coronavirus relief cannot, and should not, be denied to any citizen in need.”
According to the court documents, there are over 800,000 students in public schools in the state. Court records noted that Orangeburg County was receiving just under $6 million in CARES Act funds – around $473 per student, compared to the $6,500 per student via the private school grants.
The court documents state that a grant recipient would then be receiving 13 times as much funding as the average public school student in Orangeburg, with an even larger disparity in Richland County School District Two, which would have private school grant students receiving 45 times more.
According to Title XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, the court documents note, “No money shall be paid from public funds nor shall the credit of the State or any of its political subdivisions be used for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.”
Adams’ court order said that McMaster’s use of the money would directly violate the state constitution.
The court documents grant a temporary injunction on the spending, with hopes that after the merit hearing on July 29, a permanent injunction will be granted.
