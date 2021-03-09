Horry County Schools announced Tuesday that four more schools will return to five-day, face-to-face instruction.
In an email, the district said that Early College High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Scholars Academy and Academy for the Arts, Sciences and Technology will return to face-to-face instruction on March 16.
The district said the additions mean the entire North Myrtle Beach attendance area and most program schools are returning to five-day, face-to-face instruction.
The district is planning on installing plexiglass in the classrooms of all the high schools by the end of March.
Read more about Horry County Schools and its response to COVID-19 below:
