Five Horry County middle schools will return to full-time, five-day learning next week.
The school district on Tuesday announced that North Myrtle Beach Middle, St. James Middle, Black Water Middle, Ocean Bay Middle and Ten Oaks Middle will return to face-to-face classes beginning March 9.
"Now that all elementary schools provide 5-day, face-to-face instruction, HCS will continue phasing the return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction in our middle schools and then high schools," Horry County Schools said in a news release. "Parents will receive at the minimum a 5-day calendar notice of this change."
This change will not impact students in the HCS Virtual program.
The district is reopening schools as officials complete the installation of plexiglass in classrooms.
"As per South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommendations, this will allow student spacing of three feet apart," HCS officials said in a release. "This additional mitigation effort will allow us to safely bring more students back into the classroom and increase our face-to-face instruction from 2 days per week to 5 days per week. While plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements in the classroom from six to three feet, masks/face coverings will be required in all school areas."
Beginning Thursday, Aynor Middle, Conway Middle, Loris Middle and Whittemore Park Middle will go back to a five-day schedule.
