The District 4 seat on the Horry County Board of Education opened up when board member David Cox was elected as chairman of the board.
Cox won the Republican nomination for the seat last June and had no opposition in November.
Five candidates have thrown their names into the ring. Each hopes to be chosen by the board to fill Cox’s unexpired term, which runs through 2024.
District 4 includes the south part of the city of Myrtle Beach, part of Socastee and the northern part of Surfside Beach.
Following an executive session Monday night, the school board announced that Barbara Treacy, Jennifer Hannigan, Julia Robertson, Patrick Miley and Wendy Hodges will be considered for the District 4 seat.
Treacy is a former Horry County teacher and is currently a real estate agent. She said her experience as a classroom teacher gives her a perspective of better understanding students, teachers and school staff.
Hannigan is a claims risk manager. If chosen for the post, she said she would seek to instill a collaborative environment for all stakeholders involved with the school district.
Robertson leads the after-school program at Carolina Forest Elementary School.With a doctorate in education, she said she has a deep interest and a passion for working for the betterment of the lives of the children of the community.
Miley is retired and has a varied career background in law enforcement and mechanical maintenance.
He said his experience in mechanical engineering and design would be a benefit to the board with construction projects.
Hodges is a real estate agent and a former educator at Conway High School.
She said her experience as a teacher and administrator gives her insight into the culture of the schools and district.
The board will hold a special meeting on Feb. 27 to interview the candidates and to vote on the appointment.
The newly-appointed member will be sworn in on March 6.
