Coastal Carolina University is starting a new health care school under its umbrella of programs, thanks to a $10 million donation — the largest contribution the university has ever received — from Conway Medical Center, according to a news release from CCU.

The donation will fund scholarships, faculty support and research for the new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance, as well as an athletic facility.

The college of health and human performance will start operating on July 1, 2022, and teach public health, nursing, health administration, exercise and sports science, recreation and sport management and also a sport management master’s degree program. The university said it will have more than 1,700 enrolled in the college when it opens, making it one of the largest colleges at Coastal.

“Coastal Carolina University appreciates Conway Medical Center’s long-standing commitment to quality health care in our community and is extremely grateful for the ongoing support of its hometown university,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson in the news release. “This is a transformational contribution that will help with a very acute infrastructure need, but will also support our newest college as it develops to address the expansion of our community and the tremendous influx of new residents.”

CMC President and CEO Bret Barr added, “We’re excited about what this gift represents, not just for our two great organizations but, more importantly, for our community. CMC and CCU are the twin pillars of education and health care in our region. This 25-year commitment and partnership highlights our shared dedication toward the future of health and workforce development in Horry County.”

A portion of Conway Medical Center’s donation will go to the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation to support the CCU’s athletic programs, the release said. The donation will fund infrastructure including a multiple-use facility that will house the new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance and other “revitalization efforts” on the south end of campus.