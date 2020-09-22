Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion to negotiate a contract with CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo's replacement, which the university still only refers to as Candidate E.
Officials said no internal candidates were considered by the board.
"It's been an intense and thorough search. We've gone through several rounds of vetting. Based on these sessions, one has risen to the top," said trustee and Presidential Search Advisory Committee Chairman Delan Stevens.
Board Chairman Bill Biggs said the name will be revealed in October during a special-called meeting.
Back in December 2018, DeCenzo announced that he would be retiring as of June 30, 2021.
The reason for such an early announcement was to give the search advisory committee for his replacement time to be formed, and to get moving on the search. DeCenzo plans to work directly with his replacement up until his departure.
According to CCU press releases, the board retained the services of Buffkin/Baker, a global executive search firm, to assist in the search process.
The presidential search advisory committee is chaired by Trustee Delan Stevens, and its membership consists of Trustees William Biggs, Wyatt Henderson, Natasha Hanna, Gene Spivey, Oran Smith, Patrick Sparks and George Mullen; Faculty Senate Chair Brian Bunton; Staff Senate Chair David Yancey; Faculty representatives Jerome Christia, Jamia Richmond, and Jennifer Boyle; Staff representative Frankie Weeks; Athletics Administrator Matt Hogue; Academic Dean Sara Hottinger; and Executive Council and CFO David Frost.
The university’s presidential leadership statement says the university is on an upward trajectory.
“The new president should become personally vested in the future of Coastal Carolina University, raise the profile of the institution, and carry its message throughout the state of South Carolina and beyond,” the statement said.
DeCenzo began his tenure at Coastal Carolina University in 2002 as dean of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration, a position he held until 2006 when he was named provost of the University. He was instrumental in the establishment of the MBA in 2006, and was inaugurated as president in May 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.