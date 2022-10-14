Coastal Carolina University leaders are looking to lease additional beds yet again next school year, after the university ran out of residence hall space this fall.
University officials made the decision Thursday after discussing the impact of a record freshman class on student housing.
“We are intending on keeping those [beds/rooms] over multiple years,” said Steve Harrison, vice president for auxiliary enterprises.
The university’s board of trustees voted Thursday to begin the solicitation process through S.C. Real Property Services to lease additional beds for the 2023-2024 school year.
Last fall, freshman enrollment jumped 5.7% according to Amanda Craddock, associate provost for enrollment management.
Harrison said there are already 150 CCU students living at off-campus apartments, spread out between The Pier in Conway, and in hotel rooms at the Four Points by Sheraton.
Jerry Rashid, director of communication for CCU, said that students pay for this off-campus housing arrangement at the rates that they would pay for similar on-campus university housing. Single or double occupancy rates range from $6,180 to $7,800 per year.
The off-campus housing leases for The Pier total $614,880, and the leases for the Four Points by Sheraton are $996,000, Rashid said.
“These total lease amounts are being covered by what the students are paying for their housing option and there is very minimal cost to the university,” Rashid said.
Students at the outlying facilities are provided with transportation to campus, Harrison said, and have been given the option of a smaller meal plan if they choose. He said there is also a restaurant in the Four Points hotel.
Harrison said they are “always communicating with” the students applying for the spring, and contacting them regarding housing "as soon as it's appropriate."
He said enrollment is always the driver in these situations, and they need rooms for incoming freshmen and new students more so than they do for transfer students, who traditionally do not arrive needing housing.
“Administration has discussed the possibility of future residence hall expansion,” Harrison said, but noted that they have to look ahead at the big picture, not just two or five years in advance.
GPA trends and COVID
Both Provost Dan Ennis and Craddock noted some discrepancies over the past few years in terms of incoming student grade point averages (GPA) and tendencies to end up on academic probation or suspension.
Since COVID-19, the university has not required applying students to submit test results for either the ACT or SAT standardized tests in a “testing optional” format used by a number of colleges for the same reason.
Their findings suggest that despite having a GPA of nearly 3.0, the students coming into school in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021 have a higher rate of probation and suspension issues than their fall of 2018 counterparts.
According to Ennis, in 2018, 15% of incoming freshmen were on academic probation by the end of the fall semester, and 5.9% of them were on suspension.
By 2021, nearly 20% of the 2,511 incoming freshmen were on academic probation and 8.5% of them suspended.
He was unsure if this trend will change as most schools across the country are returning to a “normal” education setting.
“What happens to a child in high school whose seventh and eighth grade years were messed up?” Ennis asked.
Craddock said that ACT scores are down for students nationwide for the first time in 30 years, but data on the SAT was not available yet.
Fifty percent of CCU students come in without test scores due to the test optional status, Craddock said. Most of those are from other states.
“Most of our S.C. students are not going test optional,” Craddock said, because their test scores can qualify them for scholarships. “[Students in] the Northeast are being told not to take the tests. The southern states are taking the test because they haven’t changed the requirements for lottery tuition assistance in those states.”
Ennis said they would be doing further research on the issue.
“These students had two years of high school COVID instruction. We’re going to have to work through what this means for our student performance,” Ennis said, wondering aloud if this meant these newest students’ GPAs are inflated or simply don’t accurately reflect their true academic performance capabilities.
New CCU store in the works
The board also agreed to allow university administration to begin negotiations to lease space in Myrtle Beach for a CCU store concept.
CCU officials say that in addition to a beach location to sell CCU apparel and other items, the storefront would boost the university’s presence in the area.
They hope to also create an in-person admissions application spot at the same place. The location has not been announced because of the lease negotiations.
Four new degree programs
Students interested in moving towards education licensure a bit more quickly now have four more education degree options at CCU.
The bachelor of arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, the bachelor of arts in physics with physics education, as well as a program for English education and Spanish education, were announced on Thursday.
“An undergraduate with a disciplinary interest can pursue that undergrad study and while still in undergrad, integrate pedagogy and take the Praxis [test] while at a bachelor level,” Ennis said.
The new degree programs must be approved by the South Carolina Higher Education Commission, the South Carolina Department of Education, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before being officially added to the university curriculum.
