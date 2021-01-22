Coastal Carolina University President Michael Benson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to an email sent to students and staff Friday morning.
Benson wrote that he learned of the positive result on Thursday morning. He is at home.
“I count myself among those fortunate enough to have had access to a test," Benson said in the email. "And now, with a positive COVID result, I can take those prescribed steps to ensure contact tracing protocols are followed, others can take necessary precautions and I can isolate and get better soon. I am very hopeful those I have been around of late will remain healthy. During my time away from campus, I will continue to work via virtual meetings and will utilize other technologies to keep pace with our 100-day schedule."
Benson urged the university community to follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and frequently washing hands to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The surrounding communities are seeing a lot more cases than last fall," he wrote. "Let's make sure we stay on track here at CCU, taking all the steps we can every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus."
