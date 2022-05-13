Most of Conway Medical Center's $10 million donation to Coastal Carolina University will go the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to support Coastal's athletes and athletics program, according to the university.
The CAF is in line to receive $8 million of CMC's donation, which is the largest Coastal has ever received.
"A portion of CMC’s donation will be directed to the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation to support furthering the development of the University’s rapidly growing athletic programs," the school said Wednesday in a news release. "Investments in infrastructure include a multiple-use facility that will house the new Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance, as well as further revitalization efforts on the south portion of the Conway campus."
The school said that pending state approvals, the first project the donation will help fund is the nearly 90,000-square-foot indoor practice facility at Brooks Stadium as well as additional surface parking.
“I envision it for intramurals, club sports, our intercollegiate athletic programs, community events, camps that we run; there are all sorts of opportunities for the facility,” said CCU President Michael Benson, adding that it would be used for teaching purposes also. “I envision it as much a part of curriculum and course instruction as anything.”
The Chanticleer Athletic Foundation has been raising money for the indoor practice facility, and its website says the facility will be built across from Brooks Stadium on the other side of University Boulevard. The foundation on its website projects a summer 2024 completion date.
CAF Executive Director Kelly M. Moore declined to comment on how the foundation would use the $8 million, and directed questions to CCU spokesman Jerry Rashid. Rashid declined to offer details of how the $8 million would be spent except to say that it would go to the athletic foundation.
"With the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation serving as a lead area in securing this gift, their goal is to provide funding for athletic programs and services," Rashid said in an email.
Documents filed with the state commission for higher education show that Coastal is planning to fund most of the the $12.5 million construction phase of the $15 million indoor practice facility with $10 million from two donors who contributed to the athletic foundation.
CMC officials said the driving force behind the donation is to establish a pipeline of healthcare workers, particularly nurses, to address a projected shortage in the coming years. CMC leaders have said they plan to grow their nursing staff by 25%.
“This has been in the making for a couple of years,” said Conway Medical Center President and CEO Bret Barr. "We’ve had many workforce issues over the last couple of years due to COVID and other circumstances within the community due to the growth and other factors, so we’re finding ourselves in a position where we don’t have enough professionally trained healthcare workers in order to provide the healthcare that’s needed in Horry County. So it made for a very natural partnership.”
For CMC, the first installment of the deal — about $6 million — is targeted at addressing the workforce challenges, said Brian Argo, CMC's chief operating officer. The donation ensures the healthcare provider has the naming rights to the college and allows CMC to set up an on-campus clinic for Coastal employees and their dependents. That clinic would provide educational opportunities for Coastal students, including training.
"It's huge feeder program," Argo said. "We're paying travel nurses right now $130-140 an hour. Whereas full-time nurses, if you can hire them directly, are making $35 an hour. It's a huge number ($10 million), but it's such a long-term investment to really lower our cost."
The agreement is part of a 25-year partnership. CMC will also get naming rights for the new indoor practice facility and will help steer the direction of the new health college.
Argo said how the athletic foundation's donations are used is up to that organization.
Some of the donation is designated for specific programs. For example, $1 million will fund faculty, research, equipment and program costs, Argo said. Another $1 million will go to scholarships in hope of recruiting students who are underrepresented in healthcare programs.
The Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance will start operating on July 1. It will teach public health, nursing, health administration, exercise and sports science and recreation and sport management — all existing programs at Coastal, school officials said.
The university said it will have more than 1,700 students enrolled in the college when it opens, making it one of the largest colleges at Coastal.
“We’ll have priority of having students here at Conway Medical Center,” Argo said. “We’ll have some ability to have a role in some direction-setting.”
Barr said CMC’s projections show that if the state's growth continues at its current rate, by 2030 there will be a shortage of 10,000 nurses.
“So that’s a massive number of nurses that are going to be needed in order to treat the population that’s moving to this area because the majority of the people are either already in retirement when they relocate here or they’re near retirement, and that’s the patient population that accesses healthcare more than most,” Barr said.
By partnering with Coastal, Conway Medical Center hopes to position itself as a preferred employer for the university’s graduates.
“We’ll be providing clinical training for the various students in their particular program,” Barr explained. “It give us a chance to interact with them, for them to be able to get to know Conway Medical Center and get comfortable with that so that when they finish their program and they’re properly trained and career-ready, hopefully they’ll choose Conway Medical Center as their employer.”
Reporter Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
