They weren’t even born when the Temptations crooned “My Girl” from a 45 Rpm record back in the ‘60s.
But the Carolina Forest High School Show Choir will rock out to the sounds of the Motown era when they present Motown Gold Nov. 1, 2 and 3.
About 160 performers in the Women’s Choir, the Intermediate Choir and the ShowCase Choir will entertain at the high school at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The $7 tickets are available online at www.CFHSPerformingArts.com.
Musical director Kraig McBroom does remember the group and saw the Temptations’ story, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” performed in New York.
And, many of the Show Choir kids saw “Motown: The Musical” on Broadway when the group was in New York three years ago.
“Everyone loves it, it’s such fun music,” he says about the era.
“We’ve done some Motown before, but I thought we should take some of those arrangements and put them together to make our own show with a combination of all that was in that era.”
Senior Leigha Schaefer says, “When I hear that music, I definitely feel groovy. It’s good music and I can jam out to it.
“Aretha Franklin is amazing. My grandmother still listens to her, and I love dancing to that music.”
During rehearsals for Motown Gold, the kids who were backstage were dancing right along with the ones performing out front, Schaefer says.
Jake Philon, also a senior, who’s in Show Choir for the fourth year, says, “I find the Motown sound to be very interesting.
“We’re not part of that generation, but the more I researched the Temptations and how smooth they were, it was unbelievable the effect some of these songs have on people.”
The show is choreographed by Jessica Carr Hawver, her husband Chip Hawver and Natalie Cesario-Beck.
As Show Choir usually does, this group of kids will interact with the audience when everyone holds hands lifted into the air, and sings “Reach Out and Touch” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” together.
McBroom says one of the challenges in putting this production together was having new voices, and losing some of the old ones to graduation last year.
“When we did Motown before, we had some boys that really, really, really sounded just like the originals,” he says, mentioning TJ Anderson and Jamirus Wright in particular.
“Hearing these kids in their places doing some of the things they’ve done is interesting to my ear because they’re very good, but very different.
“Every kid brings his own personality to the role they’re impersonating. It’s neat,” he says, “To see other kids take on material and make it their own.”
Schaefer is hoping to “take the audience away from their own lives for a minute so they feel free and let go and sing along with us.”
Philon agrees.
“The joy we’ll see on the faces of the audience…I would do this 1,000 times to see that.
“Bringing joy to people is amazing.”
Speaking about the new kids in show choir for the first year, the musical director says, “This is their first big show and they’re in awe of the shoes they’re trying to fill.
“They’re stepping up, and I’m really proud of them.”
