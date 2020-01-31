Performing at 95% isn’t good enough for Carolina Forest High School band students.
“If we play at 95%, it sounds horrible,” said director of bands and ensembles Mark Roddy. “We have to be 100% all the time.”
Roddy doesn’t doubt his students will be 100% at the Horry County Schools All-County Band Concert Tuesday at Myrtle Beach High School at 5:30 p.m.
Roddy’s students earned 45 out of the 106 available seats for all-county, and if the eight alternates are counted, that brings it to 53.
“We have put more kids into all-county than the rest of the high schools in the other counties combined, and that’s pretty exciting for us,” he said.
Thirty-six students qualified for all-region band.
“That’s a monster number considering that encompasses 13 counties,” Roddy said.
When they audition for all-region, they need to know the scales, musical terms and have a prepared set.
“Then they throw a piece of music in front of them and the kids have 30 seconds to look at it before they have to play it,” Roddy explained.
All-county auditioning is almost as grueling.
Junior Olivia Wooten has been in the all-county band for three years, and this is her second year in all-region.
The trumpet-playing 17-year-old plans to study forensic science and thinks her years in band – she’s been in it since sixth grade – will definitely help her do that.
“It’s taught me how to time manage 100%,” she said.
She also said band is not the same as other classes.
“Sometimes you just go to class, go home and do your homework. But band has brought me so many more friends and opportunities that I never thought I’d have.”
Emma Grimes, also a junior, agrees.
In band for six years, Grimes has been in all-county and in all-region bands for four of those years.
She credits Roddy with her expertise on the clarinet.
“He pushes us and tells us he knows we can be better than we were last year,” she said about him. “He motivates us.”
Still deciding between a career in law or psychology, the 17-year-old said her band experience will help her either way.
“I’ve learned this isn’t just about getting my work done. It’s been about learning to lead my section, not just thinking about myself, but looking at the bigger picture.
“I’ve learned how to be involved in something bigger than myself,” she said.
Roddy said the band experience helps the students in several ways, including in academic testing because “musicians think differently than other people.
“When it’s about math, they are subdividing notes all the time, multiplying and dividing to get the rhythmic value.”
Band helps them with science because music has so much to do with “pitch and hearing wave lengths.
“The average listener doesn’t understand, but these kids hear wave lengths get tighter and wider.
“There’s a lot of physics involved.
“These kids get a sense of family and they have a huge sense of responsibility.
“They know if they don’t know their part, that affects everybody.”
“It’s definitely both work and fun,” Wooten said. “Sometimes it’s more work than fun and sometimes it’s more fun than work, and it all depends on the season of the year.
“In the fall, marching band is a lot of work but it pays off in the end and is fun.”
“They work hard,” Roddy said about the kids. “They start in June and go at it. I just coach them a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.