What does one person do after ringing in the new year climbing Mount Everest? Well, if you’re Tom Mullikin, you plan a month-long journey through the state of South Carolina, highlighting some of the Palmetto State’s most beautiful landscapes while also raising awareness on issues pertaining to the state.
Since the start of July, Mullikin, a research professor at Coastal Carolina University and the commissioner of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission, and a handful of others, have been hiking, kayaking and sightseeing across the state of South Carolina in an effort to raise awareness of Floodwater Prevention and Resiliency across South Carolina and engage leaders and citizens in protection and enjoyment of South Carolina’s natural resources.
“The idea of this journey really came from the confluence of two issues,” Mullikin said. “First and foremost, I have to give credit to our great governor in Henry McMaster for creating the South Carolina Floodwater Commission. Being a part of that commission, we want to receive as much feedback as we can from the public. We knew that if we got across the state and give people from the mountains to the sea the opportunity to speak to us about the things they’ve seen, the challenges they face and discuss some solutions.”
The second issue that Mullikin discussed came to him when he and his son, Thomas Mullikin, Jr., were doing a recon climb on Mt. Everest in January, joking about how there has got to be a better way to climb the Seven Summits, or the seven highest mountain ranges on each continent.
“We thought about and we realized that we have these two bookends in the Jocassee Gorge in the mountains and the Ace River Basin along the coast as being recognized by National Geographic as one of the ‘Last Great Places on Earth’ and in between all of that we have not literally but figuratively, seven great summits in South Carolina,” Mullikin said.
And just like that, the South Carolina 7 was born. The expedition started on the morning of July 1 in Walhalla, SC where the team hiked the Oconee County passages.
The South Carolina 7 Expedition is scheduled to end at the footsteps of the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston on July 30. According to the website, people are invited to enjoy a warm welcome at the conclusion of hiking more than 300 miles across South Carolina in one of the crown jewels overlooking the Charleston Harbor where people can connect with more than 5,000 amazing animals and enjoy learning about their habitat.
That event in Charleston is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The trail for the South Carolina 7 expedition uses the Palmetto Trail as its “backbone”. As of July 17, Mullikin and his team have traveled roughly 250 miles, 90 of which have been on the Palmetto Trail.
“We have had a lot of fun so far and there’s still a lot more to come. We are going to kayak at the Edisto river, dive in the Cooper River and see the Ace River Basin,” said Mullikin. “We are truly blessed to live in one of most beautiful places on Earth.”
With the expedition being planned prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there were some fears that the event had to be canceled. Luckily, Mullikin, his team and any others that join him for the journey, were able to work with CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.
“We have tried to limit the numbers to 12 to 15 people to hike with us each day,” Mullikin said. “We have had at least 100 people hike with us along this journey. We do have some people that come in for just a day. We have tried to limit it but we’re not gonna turn people away. If people do you want to join us, we ask that they wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
The expedition he is leading is the first of its kind. Mullikin has traveled around the world, diving all of earths five oceans and has climbed the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.
Throughout this journey, Mullikin has been taking the time to listen to people in the communities and he is hearing their concerns.
“What I hear is that people know we we have to do something about the extreme weather associated with climate change,” Mullikin said. “How they articulate that is different depending on the group of people we talk to. But people understand that the state has a tremendous challenge in dealing with floodwaters.”
In the last five years alone, the state of South Carolina in the area of Horry County has experienced great loss due to extreme weather such as hurricanes and major flooding events. In 2018, Hurricane Florence cost the state $1.2 billion.
“Building public conviction to address these issues is vitally important,” Mullikin said. “Getting people involved was and remains one of the main objectives of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission. We have some very pressing and immediate challenges that we are facing and we want to hear from people.”
While the expedition does not come through Horry County, Mullikin highly encourages citizens of the area to visit state parks and go see the hidden gems that are in the county.
“I have traveled the world a lot and I believe I can have this debate with anyone but the beaches in Horry County are some of the most beautiful in the world,” Mullikin said. “That area has so much to offer from affordable state parks to the beautiful rivers like the Pee Dee and the Waccamaw. The further inland you go, you have some of the most beautiful rural landscapes in the country. There are people that pay good money to go to places like Hawaii when in reality, they can go right in their own backyard and see some of the most breathtaking landscapes here in South Carolina.”
The passion that Mullikin, 60, has for global expeditions and raising awareness about climate change stems from issues he's experienced since birth.
Mullikin was born with his feet backwards. Despite being told he would never walk and numerous corrective surgeries, Mullikin thrives on proving doubters wrong and continuing to spread a message of hope.
“I get the question ‘how am I able to do this’ a lot and the answer is simple - I love this,” said Mullikin. “I feel like a teenager out here enjoying myself. We have young people join us on this journey and I feed off the energy. We have people come out here with babies in strollers and I love seeing them look around in amazement at what they’re seeing.”
For more information on this journey or to see how you can get involved, go to https://www.southcarolina7.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
