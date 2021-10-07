The 70- and 80-hour weeks brought Tripp Satterwhite plenty of joy.

They also caught up with him.

Health issues have forced the 43-year-old Carolina Forest athletics director from his post, with only PTO days separating him from his end date at the school. He is getting out of education, a profession where he became a rising star at a young age and then continued to impress after taking on the top athletics job with the Panthers in 2015.

“I’ve given a lot of time, a lot of prayer and a lot of consideration to my future,” Satterwhite said Thursday night. “It’s time for me to spend more time with my family and move on to something else. I’m excited for the other opportunities out there.”

Satterwhite, who said he has yet to lock down his next job, helped develop Carolina Forest into a model of overall athletics success. He made several dynamic coaching hires, but was also fully involved in the day-to-day operations of all of the Panthers’ varsity and sub-varsity sports programs.

He was a fixture at more events than he could count, typically running from one spot to the next to solve problems and keep things running as smoothly as possible.

The last 19 months, that was easier said than done. Satterwhite helped a school with more student-athletes than any other school in the district navigate COVID-19 protocols, potential exposures and other various safety measures.

Football coach Marc Morris, who preceded Satterwhite by a year at the school, often called his boss “the hardest-working man in Horry County Schools.”

Jason Cox, now the HCS athletics director after serving as the A.D. at Conway and Green Sea Floyds, said he understood why Satterwhite was stepping away, although that didn’t make the loss any easier.

“Tripp did an amazing job at Carolina Forest,” Cox said. “He’s raised the level there tremendously, as far as improving the facilities, improving his teams’ play. He’s an amazing guy and an amazing athletic director.”