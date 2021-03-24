Christine Rockey, Melanie Wellons and Amanda Whyland will be interviewed by the board at a special meeting on April 12 at 6 p.m. The board's decision will be announced that same evening.
Rockey, a senior instructor in the department of kinesiology at Coastal Carolina University, has been a neighbor and friend of Poston’s family for years. She said she spoke to Poston’s wife before she decided to apply.
“I hope to honor his memory maybe if I did this,” Rockey said. “I’d want to try to live up to his expectations."
Rockey and her husband Don have three teenage children in Horry County Schools. She said she considered running before, but once other people outside her family started saying she should go for it, she thought maybe it was the right time.
“My biggest concern is making sure that parents are heard," she said. "I feel like we need a parent voice on the board, and I feel like John was that a lot of the times."
Rockey served on the PTA and School Improvement Councils for Forestbrook elementary and middle schools, according to her application. She volunteers now in high school athletics, and also recently completed the substitute teacher training program since subs were in such high demand during the pandemic.
She has run numerous fitness groups in the area for teachers and others, and is involved in local community groups such as the Red Cross Rescue Racers and the Grand Strand Running Club.
“I feel like I would do my best to try to think like the citizens I would be supporting would want me to think," she said. "I am out in the community and I hear what people are saying. I feel like I would represent both the people and John’s memory well."
Wellons, a Conway native who works as a swimming pool contractor for Arnold’s Pool Services in Myrtle Beach, credits Poston’s passion for education as a reason she would like to serve on the board.
“I had the great pleasure of working closely with Mr. John Poston and consider it a privilege to have done so,” Wellons said in her application. “It is his passion and integrity for the job that has led me to apply and put forth my knowledge and love for Horry County Schools.”
Wellons is a graduate of Conway High School and served on the advisory board for the Carolina Forest area for the last five years.
While her children have graduated, Wellons said she continues to serve on the appeals board as well as the Carolina Forest High School Improvement Council.
“My commitment to serving has allowed me the opportunity to have a hands-on experience within the school as well as the district office, all the while interacting with staff, fellow parents, as well as district office employees,” Wellons said.
Her children were involved in high school athletics as well, and she said she was a proud supporter of those teams.
“The teachers, staff, and most importantly, the children are of the utmost importance and I will do everything in my power to make sure they’re all getting exactly what they deserve,” Wellons said.
Whyland is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University and Southern New Hampshire University. She's also a licensed educator and is self-employed, according to her application.
She served as a former chief of staff for a state assemblyman, held various other political positions, and was a former union representative in Mercer County, New Jersey.
“I am filing to be a member of the Horry County Board of Education because our school district is facing a number of challenges that require commitment and great leadership in the boardroom,” Whyland said in her application.
Whyland said she has served in schools working to improve student achievement and rallying parents to get more engaged. She said the achievement gap needs to be closed and her top priority is to ensure that all students have access to a quality education that prepares them to be productive citizens.
“Also, I want to help mend the fences that have been broken in our community, to restore trust and integrity where it is needed,” she said. “I want to help people understand that our students, parents, teachers, staff, and our community deserve to be treated with respect and sincerity when decisions are made that affect their wellbeing.”
Three things need to happen in order for students to have an opportunity for a great education, according to Whyland. The first is to give students what they need to succeed by giving teachers and principals what they need to succeed in terms of training, support, professional development and resources.
“I feel our teachers are our greatest resource in the Horry County School system,” Whyland’s application stated.
She also said a strategic and focused budget should be created, and strong community partnerships need to be formed so that the entire community is pushing in one direction “for the students.”
Her previous political experience helped her work with people of many different backgrounds and worldviews, she said.
“I have brought people around the table to find common ground and take action together on solutions," Whyland said. "I believe that I can make a greater difference by bringing this approach to the school board. I am committed to listening first, to leading thoughtfully and respectfully, and to building strong partnerships to find the best solutions for our children and Horry County Schools.”
The candidate approved by the board to fill the seat will serve until the next general election in November 2022. At that time, the voters will determine who can serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.