Early College High School American History teacher Adam Powley made history himself recently, becoming the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for his school.
“They decided to surprise me,” Powley said.
Powley got a phone call during his usual planning period from someone needing his help setting up their sound system.
“They had me come down, saying ‘We can’t get this thing to work!’,” Powley said, saying he thought they were calling him since he is one of the few that know how to work their system.
They invited his wife Amanda, a teacher at Burgess Elementary, to join in the Teacher of the Year celebration.
“I’m surprised [they] fooled me. I’m excited. We’ve been working really hard to get our social studies program to be just such a great department at our school – we won Program of the Year for the S.C. Council on Social Studies a few times over the last few years,” Powley said. “I’m proud to represent my department.”
Powley teaches 11th grade American History and has been with ECHS for 15 years, and said he was excited to be chosen during such a chaotic time.
“This has been such a hard year. We’ve been doing a lot of non-traditional stuff in my classroom for years now. The fact that they nominated me … in a hard year with so much struggle, and the teachers selected me. This year of all years really made me feel special,” Powley said.
Powley hails from a small rural town in western New York, and attended State College of New York in Fredonia, N.Y.
After working for a few years teaching middle school, he received a master’s degree in history from Monmouth University in New Jersey.
He and his wife moved to South Carolina after they graduated, he said, and he taught for a few years at Howard Adult Center in Georgetown teaching their social studies curriculum.
Powley also serves as the regional coordinator for National History Day, a program where middle schoolers from the county compete against each other on a historical-themed project in a variety of mediums, and winners can go on to statewide National History Day competitions.
“It’s such an amazing program. It gives real world consequences, they have to meet with judges, defend their positions, and spend a ton of time researching,” Powley said. “They get to pick their own topics, get to be creative in the way they present their information. A lot of that energy I feel [during that day] is what I try to bring to the classroom.”
He’s tried to bring unique practices to the classroom this year as well, despite being in a hybrid system of learning for the majority of this school year thus far.
“There’s so much less class time,” Powley said.
He said his students watch lectures, watching short video segments that can turn titles into questions, and the whole system is designed to get through notes so they can have better conversations in class,” Powley said. “I find by doing that, they are more open to learning content outside of that class on the distance learning day.”
While doing distance learning teaching from home these last two weeks after the holidays, Powley juggles four schedules – his own, his wife’s teaching schedule, and the class schedules of his two oldest children – all while also supervising a preschooler.
His oldest, Wesley, is a fifth-grader, his son Ben is in second grade, and he also has Gabriel, who just turned three.
When they are not teaching, they like to get out in the great outdoors. His family recently bought a camper and they enjoy taking trips to South Carolina’s state parks.
