Former City of Conway Recreation Director Ken Senn is overwhelmed by how much the Conway Recreation Department has grown since he joined the city in 1982.
At that time, the department was located in a small building on Magrath Street at the back of Conway Elementary School. It moved to its current location on Mill Pond Road in 1988.
Instead of three baseball and softball fields at Conway Elementary and one at South Conway Elementary, the department now has seven baseball and softball fields, plus three soccer and football fields. The department has added Frisbee golf, kickball, exercise classes and swimming, according to Senn.
“It tells you the need for it and it shows, too, that Ashley (Smith) has done a good job promoting it,” he said.
Smith is the city’s current recreation director, but Monday he pointed to the good job he thinks Senn did getting the department up and moving. In honor of that, the city has placed Senn’s name on the original building on the Mill Pond campus.
“I’m very honored,” Senn said. “It’s very touching that people would think that of me.”
Senn made his comments as about twenty people stood under tents in the rain to mark the occasion.
‘It’s just so rewarding to see a kid come through here and ten or fifteen years later see it being successful,” he said of working with Conway area children at the Recreation Department.
Senn began working for the City of Conway in 1982. He left for four years between 1988 and 1992, but returned in 1996. He retired from the Recreation Department in 2010, but his days with the City of Conway weren’t done.
He had been working at the city’s warehouse until January.
Now he thinks he might look for some kind of part-time job, maybe two days a week.
The small building that will bear Senn’s name will continue to be used as an office for recreation personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.