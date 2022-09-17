Grapes suffered, split and oozed under so many feet. Spent and empty, the skins were piled on the edge of the stage while workers dumped plump, full purple and green muscadines into buckets for the stomping to continue. A barker coaxed folks on stage for the annual Duplin Winery Grape Stomp during Barefoot Landing’s SeptemberFest on Saturday.
The original winery is based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina, and has hosted grape stomping events for 46 years.
Duplin Winery has been at the Barefoot Landing property since 2015.
Winery co-owner Jonathan Fussell said Saturday’s event was to bringing people together.
“This gives us a way to bring the country over to the city of North Myrtle Beach,” Fussell said. “It’s a great time.”
Nancy Camacho was one muscadine grape stomper.
“I’ve drank a lot of wine but I’ve never stomped my own grapes,” she said.
Camacho’s moves were enough to impress the judges, earning her a free drink ticket for the day.
“That was my motivation,” Camacho said.
Cindi Day of Little River spent Saturday grooving in grapes with her friends wearing matching pink T-shirts. Like Camacho, they also dazzled the judges, earning a free drink ticket. She said she had practiced the night before, but not with wine.
“Vodka was involved,” she laughed.
Fussell put his feet where his mouth was, kind of. He stepped into a bucket with an extra helping of grapes beside WPDE ABC 15 Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.
Fussell, with his size 9 feet, was at a disadvantage to Piotrowski’s size 11.5.
“We would love to have him come and work with us because he can cover a little bit more ground,” Fussell joked after the stomp off that yielded a gift basket win for Piotrowski.
Fussell wants this type of event to grow each year.
“We want to see new people all the time,” Fussell said.
