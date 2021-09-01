Dunkin' Donuts is helping Myrtle Beach-area teachers get an extra pep in their step by offering a free coffee every Tuesday for the next two months.

Starting Sept. 7, teachers in the county can grab a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee from any participating Dunkin' Donuts in the Myrtle Beach area, the company said. The promotion runs until Oct. 26 at participating Dunkin' locations.

“Our local stores are dedicated to showing our appreciation and support for Myrtle Beach teachers,” Dave Staley, Dunkin’ franchise, said in a release. “After last year, our communities have realized the value and importance of teachers. They went above and beyond to overcome the challenges COVID-19 brought and now they are ready to take on the new school year. We want to fuel them as they provide our local students a quality education, regardless of the circumstances.”

Teachers can also choose from Dunkin' Donuts wide variety of donuts and breakfast sandwiches including the maple sugar bacon sandwich, apple cider donut and Munchkin Donut Hole treats, or pumpkin donut and Munchkin donut hole treats.

The promotion does exclude Dunkin's Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew products and is not valid for mobile orders. Teachers must provide a valid school ID at checkout to receive free coffee.