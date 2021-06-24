A driver died after running off the road and crashing into a tree and power pole in an attempt to elude police in the Little River area early Thursday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 57 near Harshaw Lane, said Sgt. Sonny Collins with SCHP.
The driver was the only occupant in a 2005 Honda Accord, Collins said. The driver was eluding Horry County police when the car went off the right side of the road, striking a tree and power pole, he said.
The name of the victim is expected to be released at a later time by the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Check back for updates.
