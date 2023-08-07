The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Father's Day in North Myrtle Beach turned herself in to police after being hospitalized for more than a month.
The crash, a head-to-head collision involving two vehicles, killed 41-year-old Thomas Brown, who was a passenger in a vehicle with his wife and three children on June 18, authorities said.
Nancy Bishop, a 62-year-old who was driving the other car in the crash, is being charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence after turning herself in Monday following her hospitalization. At a bond hearing on Monday afternoon, bail for Bishop was set for $50,000. A trial date is yet to be determined.
Witnesses of the crash said Bishop’s black Lexus swerved into oncoming traffic and into the Brown family’s vehicle, according to a NMBPD collision report. The fatal crash occurred on Robert Edge Parkway around 8 p.m.
Brown died on the scene of the crash. His wife and three children aged 1, 5 and 6 were hospitalized, but made full recoveries, according to North Myrtle Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Pat Wilkinson.
While first aid was being rendered to Bishop before she was hospitalized, an EMT reported smelling alcohol on Bishop’s breath, police said. A half empty bottle of wine was found in Bishop’s vehicle along with a cup in the driver’s seat cupholder with wine inside, according to the collision report.
A blood draw was performed on Bishop at the hospital to determine her blood alcohol content which was measured at .23, almost three times the legal limit, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.