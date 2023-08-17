A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in the Nichols area of Horry County Thursday morning, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue personnel were called to the crash just after 8:30 a.m. at S.C. 9 near Highway 76. HCFR said a vehicle was in the water and a dive team crew worked the scene.
The driver of a 2003 GMC Yukon died on scene from injuries, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The Yukon was traveling north on S.C. 9 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Butler said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver at this time.
Check back for updates.
