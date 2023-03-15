A driver died in a crash in the Longs area of Horry County Wednesday morning after striking a building and several parked vehicles, authorities said.
Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol officer said the driver was operating a 2008 Chevrolet HHR and traveling north on S.C. 9 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a building on Foxtail Drive, along with several parked vehicles.
The driver was the only person involved in the incident, and died at the scene of the collision, Butler said.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
The driver's identity has not been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.