The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a 31-year-old woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that was reported last week in the Myrtle Beach area.
Brittany Raven Lewis of Gresham is charged with hit and run duties of a driver involving death, according to SCHP. She was booked into jail Monday afternoon.
At about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, a bicyclist was hit and killed on U.S. 17 Business near Catherine Avenue in the Myrtle Beach area, according to SCHP.
The highway patrol, citing surveillance footage, described the vehicle involved as a burgundy 2015-to-2019 Nissan Versa, which is reported leaving the scene of the collision going south on Highway 17 toward S.C. 544.
The coroner's office has not released the name of the victim.
Check back for updates.
