Roundabouts on Main Street, more downtown places to live and boutique hotels were among the ideas a group of designers and architects have for downtown Conway.

After a series of public meetings to gather opinions from local stakeholders, an outside planning team presented a draft master plan for the downtown and riverfront district Friday afternoon.

Conway’s downtown plan was created five years ago, and the city’s administration believes its time for an update — which promoted this week’s charrette to bring ideas to the city.

Conway paid an outside planning team — made up of consultants from Boudreaux Group, Arnett Muldrow & Associates, Toole Design and Mahan Rykiel Associates — $50,000 to update the plan, with the purposes of guiding further public improvements, as well as serving as a “continued catalyst for private investment for the next five years,” according to city officials.

“What we heard and what we believe is that it’s all about converging here,” Irene Dumas Tyson, master planner with the Boudreaux Group, said Friday. “You can continue to build upon your historic resources and build new architecture. It’s going to be a challenge to balance all of that, but we know you can do it because you have been doing it.”

As Tyson addressed a crowd of stakeholders and city employees Friday, she complimented the city’s bounty of local businesses, decorations during the holidays and its new mural.

“Conway is historical,” she said. “It’s got the river. In the end…you want people to enjoy living here. You’re in an amazing place as a city. We’re looking forward to wrapping this up and seeing what comes [going] forward.”

Some of the conflicts Tyson named included traffic, people versus cars, and historic versus new development. Tyson also added that the city could do better with signage.

Tripp Muldrow, a partner with Arnett Muldrow based in Greenville, South Carolina, called downtown a “retail powerhouse,” and added that the city could benefit from boutique hotels, a higher education center and more places for people to reside.