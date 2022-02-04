Roundabouts on Main Street, more downtown places to live and boutique hotels were among the ideas a group of designers and architects have for downtown Conway.
After a series of public meetings to gather opinions from local stakeholders, an outside planning team presented a draft master plan for the downtown and riverfront district Friday afternoon.
Conway’s downtown plan was created five years ago, and the city’s administration believes its time for an update — which promoted this week’s charrette to bring ideas to the city.
Conway paid an outside planning team — made up of consultants from Boudreaux Group, Arnett Muldrow & Associates, Toole Design and Mahan Rykiel Associates — $50,000 to update the plan, with the purposes of guiding further public improvements, as well as serving as a “continued catalyst for private investment for the next five years,” according to city officials.
“What we heard and what we believe is that it’s all about converging here,” Irene Dumas Tyson, master planner with the Boudreaux Group, said Friday. “You can continue to build upon your historic resources and build new architecture. It’s going to be a challenge to balance all of that, but we know you can do it because you have been doing it.”
As Tyson addressed a crowd of stakeholders and city employees Friday, she complimented the city’s bounty of local businesses, decorations during the holidays and its new mural.
“Conway is historical,” she said. “It’s got the river. In the end…you want people to enjoy living here. You’re in an amazing place as a city. We’re looking forward to wrapping this up and seeing what comes [going] forward.”
Some of the conflicts Tyson named included traffic, people versus cars, and historic versus new development. Tyson also added that the city could do better with signage.
Tripp Muldrow, a partner with Arnett Muldrow based in Greenville, South Carolina, called downtown a “retail powerhouse,” and added that the city could benefit from boutique hotels, a higher education center and more places for people to reside.
He also provided the following figures:
- 1 in every 12 jobs is a downtown job
- $1 of every $6 spent benefits the city
- 15 people both live and work downtown
- There are 1,632 jobs downtown
To address the traffic on Main Street, planners and designers also pitched mini roundabouts at 3rd and 4th avenues. There is currently enough space to accommodate roundabouts, and planners said these could alleviate traffic backed up onto the bridge, as well as reduce wrecks.
Allison Hardin, Conway planning and development director, said any plans for roundabouts would require funding and partnerships with nearby businesses.
Tom McGilloway, planning director with Mahan Rykiel Associates, said the downtown area needed to be linked better.
Using Laurel Street and 5th Avenue could be an option to bring more bike traffic downtown and better link the area by creating two-way bike paths.
Lastly, ideas to extend sidewalks and create curb extensions were discussed.
Main Street, Laurel Street, Elm Street and Third Avenue were roads named as priority streets for streetscape designs.
Stakeholders help shape plan
Though the plan is not fully completed, it draws from stakeholders and the city’s survey.
“What people are seeing today is a very rough draft from what we’ve pulled these last few days,” said June Wood, spokesperson for the city of Conway. “It’s really a way for the public to see the full landscape of what was talked about the last few days.”
Two public input sessions were held this week where community members and business owners expressed how they would like to see Conway progress, including wanting a seamless connection between Conway and the riverwalk, more and better launches for boaters, and partnerships with farmers to grow necessary plants.
Community members Sadie Thomas and April O’Leary shared earlier this week about convincing citizens to use environmentally-sensitive practices on their homes, advertising Conway as the Monarch City, like the butterfly, or Heart City USA, and creating a flood-friendly, environmental and non-traditional playground with outdoor kitchen, fountains, art, tree houses and splash pads.
In addition to stakeholders’ input, the city has received nearly 500 responses to its online survey, which will remain open through next week. Both the public input and survey responses, as well as the professional backgrounds from outside consultants, were used to craft the updated plan, Wood said.
What’s next?
Planners and architects listed a number of 2030 benchmarks to help the city going forward. Those include downtown Conway having 250 new residential units, the Lawn becoming the centerpiece of civic life, being known as a South Carolina Cultural District, and being home to a state-of-the-art higher education center.
As far as the draft plan goes, Hardin said the team will receive input from city staff. City staff will then tweak the recommendations. After another review period, the plan will be ready to go to council.
It’s possible the plan could be approved and implemented within the next few months.
“Once it’s approved, we can go forward with some first steps,” Hardin said. “We will look forward to implementing what we can as soon as we can.”
Kathy Ropp contributed to this report.
