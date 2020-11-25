After nearly five decades in the newspaper business, Guy Dozier will complete his career at the end of this month with a spirit of thanksgiving.
“I’ve been the most blessed and most fortunate person on earth,” Dozier said. “How all this happened, I don’t know. But Jimmy Stewart couldn’t have had a more wonderful life than I have.”
An advertising representative for Waccamaw Publishers (parent company of the Horry Independent) since 1980, Dozier has become a fixture in the Conway community, serving as emcee at hundreds of events over the years.
His volunteer work with the Conway Lions Club, the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Trinity United Methodist Church, the Theatre of the Republic and many other organizations has endeared him to many.
“Guy has helped many businesses succeed by helping them with their advertising,” said Steve Robertson, president of the Conway-based newspaper company that now publishes seven newspapers in Horry County. “But he has meant even more to the success of our company. No matter what he was asked to do, cover football games, work in the darkroom, or emcee our beauty pageants, Guy has given willingly of himself. We will miss the man we’ve come to know as ‘daddy.’”
Dozier, well known for his wit and humorous impersonations of famous and not-so-famous people, chuckles at how he became the company’s “dad”.
“On production night in the early days of the paper it was not unusual for us to work late into the night and the people working would ask ‘daddy’ go to the store and get them some drinks and cookies”, he recalled. “And, I would come busting back into the office like Tom Bosley on Happy Days, shouting ‘daddy’s home.’”
Horry Independent editor Kathy Ropp, who has worked with Guy since the Independent started in 1980, said the Waccamaw Publishers family won’t the same without its “dad.”
“I give him credit for keeping the atmosphere at the Independent’s office light and cheerful most of the time, making it a pleasurable place to work for four decades,” Ropp said. “I can tell where he is in the building as he goes from office to office spreading a little levity, which goes a long way in jobs that can be tense. I’ll miss him terribly, as I’m sure everyone here will. He’s been a friend to all, and no matter where he goes or what he does, ‘dad’ will always stay atop my BFF list.”
Dozier grew up in Marion County and graduated from Rains-Centenary High School. While attending Francis Marion University he reported high school sports for the Florence Morning News along with Robertson.
When Robertson became editor of the Field and Herald in 1975, he invited Dozier to join the newspaper staff. In 1980, when Robertson started the Horry Independent, he knew he needed Dozier onboard, he agreed and joined the newspaper shortly after its first edition.
He wore many hats at the fledgling newspaper. He sold ads, helped with production, wrote stories and even took the newspaper to the press for a while. Later, as the company grew, Dozier focused on advertising sales and enjoyed a very successful career.
His career was bolstered by the close relationships he developed with his customers.
“You get to know the people you are calling on and they become more than just an advertiser,” Dozier said. “You develop relationships with them and you kind of grow up with them.”
“I have worked with Guy for over 12 years. I have watched as he has served this community, not just meeting business’s advertising needs, but caring about their overall needs,” said Shari Harms, advertising director for the company. “He genuinely wanted businesses to be successful and always went above and beyond to make that happen. I have always been grateful for Guy’s team spirit in our company. It was never what was good for himself, but always what was good for our company as a whole. I will miss most his crazy impromptu impersonations and his ability to bring laughter into any room.”
Becky Stevens, the company’s production manager, said Dozier’s gentle, kind spirit made him a joy to work with.
“He’s a humble, honest and hardworking family man,” Stevens said. “I don’t ever remember seeing him mad or even upset a little. He never raised his voice, unless he was telling a joke. And if you know Guy Dozier, you would know that he loved a good joke or storyline.”
Since moving to Conway, Dozier has been active in many civic endeavors.
He has served as president of the Conway Lions Club twice and many more times as Lions’ Tale Twister, a position that involves bringing lighthearted mirth to the club.
“I’ve done it so many times I call myself the Tail Twister Emeritus,” laughed Dozier.
He has also served two terms as president of the Trinity UMC Men, starred in several Theatre of the Republic plays, and is a regular performer on the Conway Ghost Walk.
Dozier and his wife Jennifer have two sons, Russ and Sims.
After retiring from the newspaper, Dozier said he will continue to work part time at Goldfinch Funeral Home. He and his wife hope to take a vacation cruise in Europe next year.
In the meantime, Dozier said he is grateful for his career.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience with the best people you could ever hope to work with,” he said. “While I may not see them every day, I’ll keep stopping by to chat with everybody.”
