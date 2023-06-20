Dozens of people lined the streets outside of Conway City Hall on Tuesday in response to the mayor’s Pride Month proclamation issued earlier this month.
City hall was surrounded by people praying, holding signs and flags and some arguing.
“I believe a terrible thing is happening in our town today,” said Tim McGee, who was outside city hall Tuesday. “People using religion to demean others. Can’t understand why everyone can’t get along.”
Michael Maloon, also outside city hall, said: “We just want to disarm hate.”
Some signs quoted scripture, and another read: “I’m just here looking for a girlfriend.”
Paston Jonathan Vandermark of Juniper Bay Baptist said he is praying for the city and praying that leaders will take a stand for the word of God.
“Conway will stand on the biblical principles of gender and sexuality,” Vandermark said.
Elaine McHugh who was outside of city hall said: “Love the sinner and hate the sin.”
Inside council chambers where a regular council meeting is being held, area clergy and residents spoke during public input - both in support of the proclamation and against it, requesting it be rescinded.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy issued a Pride Month proclamation during a city council meeting earlier this month.
After issuing the proclamation, she received more response to the action than any other action she's taken as an elected official, she said. That included both positive and negative feedback, as well as a request to resign. Blain-Bellamy, whose seat is up for reelection in November, said she has no plans to resign.
The proclamation reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, LGBTQ rights and Gay liberation have challenged our nation, and have been raised in our consciousness at least since the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, the result of commonplace raids and arrests made by New York police, and refusals by the City of New York to issue licenses to establishments where gay and LGBTQ persons frequented; and,
WHEREAS, Our LGBTQ residents have and continue to enrich and make remarkable contributions to our culture that are worthy of note, and as our relatives, neighbors and friends- deserve to feel safe and respected in their homes, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces; and,
WHEREAS, Pride Month is important for human solidarity, the fight for human rights, visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ community; and,
WHEREAS, Discrimination and attacks against the gay and LGBTQ community are rampant in the United States, and believed to cause such youth to be five times as likely to attempt suicide as heterosexual youth; and,
WHEREAS, Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, legislation, and attacks are a threat to all who value human dignity and inclusion; and,
WHEREAS, The City of Conway takes this opportunity to offer hope and positivity as the world moves slowly towards acceptance and compassion to our LGBTQ neighbors and friends.
THEREFORE, by the power vested in me by the residents of Conway, South Carolina, I Proclaim that the month of June 2023 is Pride Month in the City of Conway, SC. I encourage all in the City of Conway and beyond to find and hold value in all human beings as God’s best creations, all worthy of love
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Conway, South Carolina, to be affixed this 5 th day of June 2023.”
Proclamations in Conway are issued by the mayor and are not issued by the city or city council. The proclamations are not items council votes on.
Conway is the second jurisdiction within the county to have a Pride Month proclamation. Last month, the city of Myrtle Beach issued a Pride Month proclamation for the month of June.
