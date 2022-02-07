Citing potential flooding in the area, over two dozen people attended Thursday’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting to protest a new development off Highway 57 in the Wampee area.
The applicant sought to rezone a 14-acre parcel on Wampee Road from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential to build 46 single-family homes.
“We don’t have any lots proposed in the flood zone,” said Jordan Rodes, director of national resource management at Venture Engineering. “We’re doing three sustainability criteria for this: increasing active open space, [doing] everything we can to make sure that this is going to be a good development for future residents and … being good neighbors to those around us.”
Residents on adjacent streets disagreed.
James Gause, a 55-year resident of Mount Zion Road, argued it would add to the growing drainage problem in the area, which he attributed to developments that build on permeable land and reroute stormwater.
“I’ve never been to a hearing to stop any type of development in my area,” said Gause, who also owns a business on Mount Zion Road. “But over the last 10 years, I’ve watched the water drainage on Mount Zion Road go to zero on massive floods.
“As water flows down Mount Zion Road towards Highway 57… the ditches back up,” he continued. “It drains to the piece of property that they’re trying to develop.”
“In front of Mount Zion church, which is the church I’ve attended for 50 years of my life, water stays in that bay area,” he added.
Citing traffic, Thomas Meyers asked the commission to wait until the other new developments were completed before approving another, noting several were underway.
“I don’t want to say we’re opposed to this, because everybody should have a right to do what they want to do with their land,” said Meyers, a resident of Palm Lakes Plantation. “But cut down on the number of houses that are going there or at least wait until these major developments that you guys have already approved get to at least 75% capacity and look to what it’s done to the area.”
Vice chairman Martin Dawsey asked if anyone wanted to speak in favor, prompting almost the entire audience to say, "No."
Called back to the podium, Rodes said the development had properly accounted for drainage.
“We agree that the wet portions of this property do not need to be filled, which is why we’re not touching them,” she said. “In fact, we’re putting a 20-foot buffer around this, and the pond that we are proposing is larger than it is supposed to be to make sure that we’re able to improve the drainage in this area.”
When she reiterated the development would not be built on wetlands, crowd members vocally objected, pointing to the cul-de-sac.
Rodes said she consulted professional wetlands scientists, who determined the area was not a wetland — drawing a chorus of objections from the crowd.
As many began speaking over her, Dawsey gaveled the meeting to order.
After Rodes finished her remarks, commissioner Chuck Rhome asked if she had met with residents near the proposed development.
She said no.
“If it’s going to hurt the environment and hurt the surrounding area, I think that’s something that should be addressed immediately,” he said.
“Could I give you a word of advice,” he continued, “being a good neighbor, the first thing is communication. And if you haven’t had an opportunity to sit down and talk to these people and discuss their problems and their opinions and their views, it might be a good thing to do.”
Dawsey suggested a deferral, which Rodes requested after consulting her client.
In the meantime, residents remain wary.
Mark Locklear, a resident on Mount Zion Road, feared the twin effects of traffic congestion and dwindling permeable surfaces.
“The water on the highway, that’s dangerous (with more drivers),” Locklear, who did not attend the meeting, said in a phone interview. “The water drainage gets literally worse every year, even (without) a bad hurricane.”
Gause, the first speaker at Thursday’s meeting, similarly stated that the current infrastructure couldn’t safely service the influx of people.
“If we’re going to build, we should build some better roads,” he said. “I think what we’ve done is allow these developers to come in but we haven’t addressed the issues of being able to get around safely.”
He also disputed that the development site wasn’t a wetland, which he thinks should be protected.
“The result of this is basic common citizens like myself have to live with the consequences of big developers,” he said.
