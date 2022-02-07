Citing potential flooding in the area, over two dozen people attended Thursday’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting to protest a new development off Highway 57 in the Wampee area.

The applicant sought to rezone a 14-acre parcel on Wampee Road from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential to build 46 single-family homes.

“We don’t have any lots proposed in the flood zone,” said Jordan Rodes, director of national resource management at Venture Engineering. “We’re doing three sustainability criteria for this: increasing active open space, [doing] everything we can to make sure that this is going to be a good development for future residents and … being good neighbors to those around us.”

Residents on adjacent streets disagreed.

James Gause, a 55-year resident of Mount Zion Road, argued it would add to the growing drainage problem in the area, which he attributed to developments that build on permeable land and reroute stormwater.

“I’ve never been to a hearing to stop any type of development in my area,” said Gause, who also owns a business on Mount Zion Road. “But over the last 10 years, I’ve watched the water drainage on Mount Zion Road go to zero on massive floods.

“As water flows down Mount Zion Road towards Highway 57… the ditches back up,” he continued. “It drains to the piece of property that they’re trying to develop.”

“In front of Mount Zion church, which is the church I’ve attended for 50 years of my life, water stays in that bay area,” he added.

Citing traffic, Thomas Meyers asked the commission to wait until the other new developments were completed before approving another, noting several were underway.

“I don’t want to say we’re opposed to this, because everybody should have a right to do what they want to do with their land,” said Meyers, a resident of Palm Lakes Plantation. “But cut down on the number of houses that are going there or at least wait until these major developments that you guys have already approved get to at least 75% capacity and look to what it’s done to the area.”