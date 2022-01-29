A plan for Downtown Conway, created five years ago, is coming pretty close to being exhausted, according to city officials, who think it’s time now to turn their attention to the future.
They’ll begin doing that this coming week with meetings with the community and downtown stakeholders over a three-day period.
“The plan that was done five years ago was fantastic. It was sort of a guidebook on what the city needed to do,” said Mary Catherine Hyman, deputy city administrator.
To continue the practice of knowing how the city envisions its future and creating a guidebook to the future, the city is paying $50,000 to Boudreaux Group, a Columbia planning company. A design charrette, involving city staff, downtown merchants and stakeholders and everyday citizens who think they have good ideas, will cover three days, but company officials have already studied the issues and are coming prepared.
Stakeholder meetings will be held Feb. 2, 3 and 4. Meetings devoted to public input will be held Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., and Feb. 3, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.
All of the meetings will be held in the recently renovated 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office building that will soon begin serving the city’s Planning and Zoning departments.
Hyman says there’s a large meeting space in the back of the building where the meetings will be held. Visitors should enter through the back door.
Friday’s event will give the commissioned planners a chance to present their draft plan. That meeting is set for 3 p.m.
They’ll take comments, and come back later with a final plan.
Hyman says one thing that still needs to be looked at includes connecting downtown alleys and then moving pedestrians from the alleys toward the river and improving the alley beside the new Planning and Zoning office.
She mentions having Norman Alley lead people to Teal Alley and on to the Garden Walk and then, perhaps to the new alley and on to the river somehow in a sort of “disconnected” path.
“It would just be a walking system, and again, that’s just an idea that we’ve discussed. Hopefully through stakeholder and community input we’ll find ideas and plans to move forward,” Human said.
She also has her eyes on the old Conway Police Department property at the corner of Laurel Street and Second Avenue, which some people have been calling the Town Square and others the Town Green.
“We like using it as an event space and obviously for the (Christmas) tree lighting, so that’s something we don’t want to lose,” Hyman said, adding that her issue here is primarily parking.
More trees downtown is also an issue on her list. She foresees more, taller street trees on Fourth Avenue as the underground wiring continues on down that road.
She’d also like to see the riverwalk continued.
“The public, they’re the ones that will be using these spaces, so that’s another reason to go through this process,” she said.
This charrette will be followed sometime in February by a second one, turning its attention more to areas outside of downtown.
Design Workshop, Inc., out of Raleigh, N.C., is under contract to provide that service. City spokesperson June Wood said that look at bicycle paths and trails around the city is expected to get underway sometime in the middle or toward the end of February.
Accomplishments from the previous plan:
■ Promoting art: Downtown Conway now has six original outdoor murals.
■ Securing opportunities for downtown and riverfront development: Focusing on the connections between downtown and the riverfront.
■ Erecting wayfinding signs throughout the city to direct traffic from the main corridors to downtown.
■ Lighting Norman Alley and the Garden Walk.
■ Identifying properties for residential development: One was identified at Fourth Avenue and Kingston Street that should be breaking ground this year.
■ Improving the Peanut Warehouse.
■ Creating more parking in the rear of the Peanut Warehouse. Adding compact and dumpsters in that area.
■ Creating more of a tree canopy. That happened this year between Fifth and Second avenues where new trees were planted to provide more shade and enhance the streetscape.
■ Suggesting that the Town Green be used for events.
■ Building a network and enhancing physical connections to make some areas more bicycle friendly.
The city is in the process of creating a dual master plan for trails and pathways to provide more detail on how to achieve some of those goals.
(These accomplishments were provided by city spokeswoman June Wood.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.