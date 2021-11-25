Downtown Conway will be the place to be on Dec. 2 when the Christmas season officially begins with a variety of activities, lots and lots of lights and a big surprise.
All merging on the same night are the Christmas tree lighting, the first night of extended hours for downtown shopping and the opening of this year’s Celebration of Lights.
Try the tree lighting at the Town Square on Laurel Street, between Second and Third avenues, at the former site of the Conway Police Department, beginning at 6 p.m.
The tree lighting was not held this past year due to fears of the pandemic, and due to the huge crowd two years ago, city officials decided it needed to move away from the Conway City Hall.
But the plan is basically the same with two surprise guests coming to light the tree, music by the Conway High School band and songs by several elementary and middle school choirs.
Santa Claus will also make an appearance before moving to the Black Water Market for picture taking.
Conway spokesperson June Wood says the section of Laurel where the fun is happening will be closed to traffic, and she alerts folks not to go to the section of the Riverwalk where it is blocked off due to the dismantling of the old Jerry Cox Warehouse.
After the tree lighting, guests can choose whether to start their shopping right away or go to the Celebration of Lights along Marina Drive first.
The Celebration of Lights is always a popular feature for families, drawing as many as 20,000 vehicles this past year.
There are some changes this year. Instead of charging by the vehicle, there will be a $1 charge per person. The light show, featuring the 12 Days of Christmas, a lighted nativity, the landmarks of Conway, ice skaters and, at the very end, everybody’s favorite person, Santa.
Wood said the show will be pretty much the same as in the past, except that city staffers have been working to improve the entrance to the show.
What once was a fairly dark area will now be brightly lit offering a great greeting, she said.
The Celebration of Lights will continue on Thursdays through Sundays with the last night being Christmas Eve.
Show times are 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Christmas fun seekers should enter the show on Marina Drive and head to Ash Pond Road where the improved lighting will be.
Although the light show will not continue on to the marina, there will be some new lighting on the former Santee Cooper property.
“It’s a fun tradition to have with your family just to ride through the light show,” she said.
After traveling through the lights, guests can head to the Laurel Street site for s-mores, hot chocolate and a ride on a miniature train. Santa will be on Laurel Street on Friday and Saturday nights only.
And then there’s the special surprise that Wood just won’t reveal. She says visitors will be able to see it from the area where the tree lighting will be.
She won’t budge on what it is and says even she and other city employees haven’t seen it yet.
Downtown shopping will begin Dec. 2 and continue each Thursday night from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. through Dec. 16. The shops of Downtown Conway will be open to welcome holiday shoppers and offer a variety of gift-giving options for even the most difficult people to buy for, according to Conway Downtown Alive executive director Hillary Howard.
Santa will greet visitors at 1019 Fourth Ave. in the Blackwater Market.
To keep the Santa line moving swiftly, a professional photographer will not be on site. Guests are invited to bring their own cameras to snap a few photos.
Visits with Santa are sponsored by the William and Sallie Goldfinch Family.
“In 2020 we added a couple new activities to the Rivertown Christmas Celebration and they were a hit, so Curtis the Conway Christmas Camel and Snowfall Park will return to the 2021 event schedule. We want the holidays to be a time of joy and memories, so gather your family and friends to experience the magic of the holidays in Downtown Conway,” Howard said.
On Dec. 9 & 16, guests can swing aboard a horse-drawn carriage at the corner of Laurel Street and Fourth Avenue for a festive ride through downtown, compliments of Conway National Bank.
On Dec. 9, local singers and musicians will entertain Downtown shoppers on Third Avenue at the Town Clock, while on Dec. 16 Chicora Car Club invites classic cars to Third Avenue for a Christmas Cruise-In.
Window shopping takes on a whole new meaning with “Living Window” displays on Dec. 9 as Downtown Conway merchants recruit friends, family and neighbors to create interactive shop windows with live actors. After touring the Living Windows, they can meet Curtis the Conway Christmas Camel at the Town Green at 200 Laurel St. Take a stroll through “Snowfall Park” beside Conway City Hall on Dec. 16 and enjoy a snowy winter wonderland.
Rivertown Christmas activities are free. For a complete schedule visit conwayalive.com.
The Rivertown Christmas Celebration is a program of Conway Downtown Alive and is presented with the generous support of Conway National Bank, HTC, PcRx Computers, Coastal Carolina University, the William and Sallie Goldfinch Family, Santee Cooper, Haberdashery and the City of Conway.
“It’s great to get people back out for the holiday season,” Wood said.
