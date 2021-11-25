Downtown Conway will be the place to be on Dec. 2 when the Christmas season officially begins with a variety of activities, lots and lots of lights and a big surprise.

All merging on the same night are the Christmas tree lighting, the first night of extended hours for downtown shopping and the opening of this year’s Celebration of Lights.

Try the tree lighting at the Town Square on Laurel Street, between Second and Third avenues, at the former site of the Conway Police Department, beginning at 6 p.m.

The tree lighting was not held this past year due to fears of the pandemic, and due to the huge crowd two years ago, city officials decided it needed to move away from the Conway City Hall.

But the plan is basically the same with two surprise guests coming to light the tree, music by the Conway High School band and songs by several elementary and middle school choirs.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance before moving to the Black Water Market for picture taking.

Conway spokesperson June Wood says the section of Laurel where the fun is happening will be closed to traffic, and she alerts folks not to go to the section of the Riverwalk where it is blocked off due to the dismantling of the old Jerry Cox Warehouse.

After the tree lighting, guests can choose whether to start their shopping right away or go to the Celebration of Lights along Marina Drive first.

The Celebration of Lights is always a popular feature for families, drawing as many as 20,000 vehicles this past year.

There are some changes this year. Instead of charging by the vehicle, there will be a $1 charge per person. The light show, featuring the 12 Days of Christmas, a lighted nativity, the landmarks of Conway, ice skaters and, at the very end, everybody’s favorite person, Santa.

Wood said the show will be pretty much the same as in the past, except that city staffers have been working to improve the entrance to the show.

What once was a fairly dark area will now be brightly lit offering a great greeting, she said.