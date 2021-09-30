The City of Conway dazzled its residents and visitors in 2020 with trees filled with pumpkins along one block of its Main Street.
The popular pumpkins are back again this year, and City Administrator Adam Emrick is promising an even more exciting, and perhaps a little spookier, fall scene just in time for the city’s Fall Festival coming Oct. 2.
But the purpose of the event isn’t to scare anyone; it’s to give Conwayites and their visitors a chance to get out, see their friends, hear some good music, eat some good food, browse through some nice arts, crafts and popular products and just have a good time.
Janic Hopkins, programming and community outreach coordinator for Conway’s Recreation Department said the annual festival is back after two years due to the COVID pandemic, and she believes people are just ready to get out and enjoy themselves.
But she assures everyone that they will do it safely.
The day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Laurel Street and Third Avenue in Downtown Conway, will include about 50 arts and craft vendors, many with original creations including jewelry, birdhouses, magnets, woodwork, candles, soaps, flowerpots, purses, stained glass, air fresheners, coasters and much more.
There will be a play area for children at the city green, previously the site of the Conway Police Department. For only $5, youngsters will have unlimited time on several inflatables.
There will also be a huge variety of food including shrimp baskets, hamburgers, chicken, seafood, funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, Kona Ice, Caribbean Jerk and more.
Live entertainment will go on all day including two local bands. The Bailey Road Band will kick off the entertainment from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
The Bailey Road Band is well known in this area having performed at the Barefoot Landing Main Stage, Bubba’s Love Shak, Catfish Johnny’s Lake Murray and The Old Bull and Bush.
Revues, left by fans on the group’s website, include, “awesome,” “ridiculously good” and “great talent.”
The Hundred Grand Band, performing from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., will be followed by this year’s Conway SuperStars.
They are Carolinah and Sarah Carroll, Savannah Turner and Reese Richardson, who sang the National Anthem at the original Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium.
The Hundred Grand Band will be back from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. The Hundred Grand Band is also well known in the area, and all the way to Charleston and Greenville, with performances at Dead Dog Saloon, Hot Fish Club Gazebo, The Gator Grill, Backyard Sports Bar and Grill and the Marina Bar.
The Chicora Car Club is expected to bring about 50 vintage cars for the public to enjoy.
Hopkins said she expects the festival to have a “good ole downhome atmosphere.”
“We getting where we’re coming back so everybody is excited cause we can go places,” she said, but added that they are taking safety precautions like regularly wiping down equipment and giving children a place to wash their hands.
The Recreation Department’s staff will wear masks, but everyone else will be allowed to choose for themselves if they want to wear one.
It’s a good idea to bring a lawn chair or something else to sit on to enjoy the entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.