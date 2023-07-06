As Conway leaders are taking a different approach to downtown parking, business owners have shared their opinions about how to tackle the issue.
The idea behind the new approach is to encourage people to park in the free parking lots around the city’s downtown, including those who work downtown and may be taking street parking for the entire day.
“They want us [business owners and employees] off the street and I agree, if you are an owner of a business and park on the street you should be booted,” said Russell Fowler, an owner of the Haberdashery clothing store. “Why would you park in the spots meant for your customers, we want to give the customer easy access to businesses. If someone is coming to town and wanting to spend at six different stores, we want them to be able to park.”
City staff is no longer moving forward with paid street parking.
Last month, Conway leaders gave the first nod to limiting all downtown street parking to two hours. The action came after discussions about installing paid parking meters in hopes of saving for the construction of a parking garage. However, that decision did not sit well with downtown business owners – some saying it would deter people from visiting downtown to shop and visit restaurants.
The new approach would enforce the two-hour parking, and city staff said they are working on finding technology that would record license plates and the positions of vehicles.
“This isn’t a parking issue, this is a policing issue but regardless we’re happy that they’re not going for the meters,” said Tracy Pickens, also an owner of the Haberdashery. “Nobody’s policing the two-hour parking limit and haven’t been for a long time now.”
The new ordinance, if passed during a second reading, would enforce two-hour parking on all downtown streets between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The proposal would prohibit someone from parking in a spot and then moving to another spot to avoid a ticket.
For Dawn Richardson, owner of Grady’s Jewelers, having shuttles to take people, particularly older customers, from public lots around town would be a good idea.
“I wasn’t really fond of the idea,” she said of parking meters. “We’ve heard from our clients that they have trouble finding parking.”
Shannon Grady, owner of Sports Replayed, said she believes there is a huge issue with parking.
“I wasn’t totally against it [parking meters] but it wouldn’t have solved anything,” Grady said.
Making some downtown streets one-way could help double parking, she suggests.
“Start from Elm Street and then Third and Fourth Avenue and make them one way,” she said. “Third goes towards the bridge and Fourth will go the opposite. We could then double our parking space on the streets because they could turn diagonal and you’d just have to turn in instead of parallel parking…I believe the cheapest and quickest temporary solution would be making the roads one way and I know it could be done in 72 hours with redrawn lines and everything.”
She added: “Just having someone give tickets won’t fix the problem either.”
Chris Snyder, owner of Crooked Oak Tavern on Laurel Street, said he liked the idea of a parking garage in downtown.
“I think with all the businesses coming down here I think eventually they’ll have to build the parking garage,” he said, adding: “I don’t think the parking meters were a solution.”
As for his employees, he requires them to park in lots.
“I enforce all my employees to park in the non-two-hour spot. They park near the Chevrolet dealership and in the lots near the restaurant,” he said. “I don’t want them parking in front of the restaurant all day meant for customers who want to park in front. That’s something they all know and follow.”
In the meantime, he said he’s working on trying to offer a valet service.
“Something that I’m still trying to work on is getting a valet to at least service the restaurant,” he said, adding that other downtown businesses would be able to use it.
Conway City Council is set to meet 4 p.m. Monday, July 17. The parking item could appear on the agenda for a second and final reading.
