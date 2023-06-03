A crowd gathered on 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach as three storefronts opened their doors on Friday.

William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art is in the process of moving from 714 Main St. to around the corner at 702 8th Ave. North.

The new gallery will feature Miller’s art in addition to pottery, collections from other local artists, curated pieces from the Main Street Fine Art Collective and a studio space for Coastal Carolina University students, Miller said.

There will also be a movable library-style stack shelves in the rear of the building for artists to use.

602 MB downtown art theater improv_JM02.JPG

Lori Dauphin paints in front of 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach as three storefronts prepare to open on Friday. William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art will be opening at 702, Long Bay Theatre will be opening at 704 and the Carolina Improv Company will be next door at 706 8th Ave. North. Dauphin’s art is on display at the theater and in the Miller studio. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Miller is planning on painting the yellow interior walls white, installing lighting as well as movable walls to display more art and create different spaces for shows.

The studio is located in the space once occupied by Kilgor Trouts Music & More, which has relocated to 1527 Kings Highway in the Kings Harvest Shopping Center with the Olive Garden restaurant. Kilgor Trouts sells games, collectables, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.

Next door to Miller’s studio, the Long Bay Theatre held its ribbon cutting ceremony at 704 8th Ave. North.

602 MB downtown art theater improv_JM03.JPG

The stage is ready at 704 8th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach as Long Bay Theatre prepares to open on Friday. William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art will be opening at 702 and the Carolina Improv Company will be next to the theater at 706 8th Ave. North. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The theater, founded in 2008, had been located inside the Myrtle Beach Mall.

The new space features artwork on display, has space for acting classes, three rehearsal studios, a scene shop, costume and prop storage as well as a cabaret space.

The nonprofit regional theater offers productions year-round as well as summer camps for school aged children for $325. The organization offers scholarships to the camps.

602 MB downtown art theater improv_JM04.JPG

The ribbon is cut at 704 8th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach as Long Bay Theatre prepares to open on Friday. William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art will be opening at 702 and the Carolina Improv Company will be next to the theater at 706 8th Ave. North. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Carolina Improv Company is also moving in to 706 8th Ave. North and will rent performance space next door at Long Bay Theatre.

The improvisation company was founded by Gina Trimarco and had been located inside the Myrtle Beach Mall.

Janet Morgan is the editor of the Myrtle Beach Herald. Contact her at 843-488-7258 or at janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com.

