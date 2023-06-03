A crowd gathered on 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach as three storefronts opened their doors on Friday.
William H. Miller Studios and Fine Art is in the process of moving from 714 Main St. to around the corner at 702 8th Ave. North.
The new gallery will feature Miller’s art in addition to pottery, collections from other local artists, curated pieces from the Main Street Fine Art Collective and a studio space for Coastal Carolina University students, Miller said.
There will also be a movable library-style stack shelves in the rear of the building for artists to use.
Miller is planning on painting the yellow interior walls white, installing lighting as well as movable walls to display more art and create different spaces for shows.
The studio is located in the space once occupied by Kilgor Trouts Music & More, which has relocated to 1527 Kings Highway in the Kings Harvest Shopping Center with the Olive Garden restaurant. Kilgor Trouts sells games, collectables, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.
Next door to Miller’s studio, the Long Bay Theatre held its ribbon cutting ceremony at 704 8th Ave. North.
The theater, founded in 2008, had been located inside the Myrtle Beach Mall.
The new space features artwork on display, has space for acting classes, three rehearsal studios, a scene shop, costume and prop storage as well as a cabaret space.
The nonprofit regional theater offers productions year-round as well as summer camps for school aged children for $325. The organization offers scholarships to the camps.
The Carolina Improv Company is also moving in to 706 8th Ave. North and will rent performance space next door at Long Bay Theatre.
The improvisation company was founded by Gina Trimarco and had been located inside the Myrtle Beach Mall.
