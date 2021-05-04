Jack Johnson plays during Down at the Barber Shop on Friday, April 30, 2021. The bluegrass and county music performances are free 10 a.m.-noon every Friday beneath a shade tree behind the Loris Barber Shop off Meeting Street. The show is broadcast on WLSC, (106.7 FM, 1240 AM and TigerRadio.com.) Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
It's not a proper Friday morning in downtown Loris unless there's pickin' and grinnin' and live music ringing out from underneath the big oak tree behind the barbershop.
Down at the Barbershop brings musicians to Loris who play live music that is also broadcast live on WLSC Tiger Radio. The weekly event typically runs from March to December.
Jack Murphy, also known as Banana Jack of WLSC Tiger Radio, and Jason Porter, owner of Loris Barbershop, kicked off the live event inside the barbershop in 2016. After the COVID-19 pandemic started, the event was moved outside. But guitars, the bass, mandolins and an occasional accordion can still be heard inside the bank-turned-barbershop through its gramophone.
Murphy said his favorite part about Down at the Barbershop is the camaraderie and the community coming together.
"It's kind of an underground thing," Murphy said, adding that word has spread about the weekly event, which occasionally brings some regional acts to town.
The city of Loris has brought in picnic tables and sod to the area behind the barbershop, just off Main Street, and the big oak tree provides plenty of shade when the weather gets hot.
Gary Long with the Pickadilloes, a group of about four who play for fun, said they have been performing at Down at the Barbershop for about a year.
"It's just relaxed and it's fun," Long said.
If you can't make it to town to listen live, turn your radio to 1240 AM or 106.7 FM between 10 a.m. and noon each Friday.
