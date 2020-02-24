A man police charged in connection to a double murder in Socastee in 2018 is accused of robbing a restaurant Friday in Myrtle Beach while free on bond.
Authorities arrested David Lee Cook, 45, in connection with the robbery, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Cook faces charges including armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers were called to the China King on U.S. 501 around 10 p.m. Friday. Vest said a suspect presented a weapon and demanded money.
Cook is one of four suspects police arrested and charged with two counts of murder in 2018 in connection to the Socastee double murder.
The two people killed were identified as Shawn David Anderson, 35, and 29-year-old Matthew Autry. Police found their bodies in a burned vehicle off Butler Road in Socastee on July 27, 2018.
Police also charged Cook with one count of arson, one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V in relation to that case. He was released from jail last year after bond was set at $125,000.
Zachary Stell is charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson. Michael Faile is charged with two counts of murder. William Tatum is charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V. The four suspects' cases are all pending.
Additionally, police arrested Jeret Cox, Shannon Ray Little and Miranda Nicole Owens and charged each suspect with accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder.
Arrest warrant affidavits said a male, who the documents do not identify, told police Stell and Cook lured the two victims to an unknown location where the victims were shot multiple times.
The person said Stell paid him to buy gasoline to dispose of the vehicle and victims.
He said when he returned with the gasoline he was aware one victim was alive and he saw Stell and Cook stab the victims multiple times.
Stell and Cook are both accused of setting the vehicle the victims were in on fire.
Police suspect Faile was contracted and paid to burn and dispose of the two victims and the vehicle.
Authorities were told Faile hired Cook and Stell to find drugs that were stolen from him.
Police said Tatum was present during the stabbing and provided lookout and cleanup responsibilities, procuring an accelerant for setting the vehicle on fire.
Faile was found to be in possession of approximately 87 grams of an off white powder he admitted was heroin.
Cook was also found to possess heroin when police found him at a location on Jones Road in Myrtle Beach.
And, Tatum was found by police to be in possession of a tan powdery substance believed to be heroin.
Authorities executed a search warrant and found a small clear bag with a tan powdery substance was found in a kitchen drawer. A pill bottle without a label containing six small white pills found to be oxycodone was also located.
Tatum did not have a prescription for the pills. Police also found a clear plastic bag that contained a tan powdery substance weighing over four grams believed to be heroin in a hallway.
Online court records show police arrested Cook and charged him with receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and driving without a license on Feb. 11. He had been released after being given personal recognizance bonds.
Cook remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.