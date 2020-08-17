Don’t throw away those face coverings yet!
Although Conway City Council’s mandate requiring people to wear cloth masks in certain situations was set to expire Wednesday morning, council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to extend the mandate for three more weeks, expiring Sept. 9 at 9:01 a.m.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy believes that most people are abiding by the mandate and thinks it might be responsible for a decrease in the rise of COVID-19 cases that had already infected 351 people in the 29526 and 29527 zip code areas by the end of June.
At Monday’s meeting, City Administrator Adam Emrick said he doesn’t know if the mask mandate is responsible for this area’s reduction in new cases, but he thinks it’s worth it to keep people masked.
The reason council set Sept. 9 as the day for the extension to end is because that’s the final day of council’s State of Emergency declaration, and that must be in place for the masks to be required. If council wants to push the mandate farther into the fall and winter, they’ll have to pass a new State of Emergency proclamation.
Emrick quoted statistics from Forbes Magazine that used S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data showing that areas in South Carolina requiring masks have seen a 30 percent increase in COVID cases, but areas that have been requiring them have seen a 15 percent drop. That’s a 45 percent difference, the administrator pointed out.
He also pointed to a weekly total that as of Monday was the best Conway has seen in a long time.
The state counted 451 cases and Horry County had 27 new cases.
He said he doesn’t know if it’s the masks or social distancing.
“Whatever it is, it’s working,” Emrick said.
He worries that having Coastal Carolina University back in session will likely bring an increase in cases.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy called the 45 percent swing between areas that are requiring masks and those that aren’t “pretty phenomenal.”
She‘d like to see the mandate extended even beyond the new Sept. 9 date, but says it makes sense to stop it when the State of Emergency runs out and decide then if it needs to be continued.
Councilman Shane Hubbard said he’s been told that the two COVID hot spots in Horry County include the 29526 zip code and a second area that includes Burgess.
Emrick pointed out that the Conway High School Solid Gold Booster Club is giving masks with the words “Conway Tigers” on them to anyone who joins the club.
Councilman William Goldfinch said he doesn’t think everyone is obeying the rules, but he thinks a lot of people are. Councilwoman Jean Timbes wants to send the message to people that the masks are helping, and Conway’s numbers will be even better if they keep them on.
The mandate calls for a $25 fine for anyone who violates the ordinance and a $100 fine for businesses that violate the ordinance. Everyday of a violation is considered to be another violation and brings another fine. It can even lead to businesses losing their occupancy or business licenses.
Emrick said when police learn that someone isn’t following the mandate properly, they go to them and make an effort to educate them and encourage them to wear the masks. He said there have been several gas stations where employees and customers haven’t been wearing them until now. He said it isn’t unusual for customers to be gone when police arrive, but people who agree to start wearing masks haven’t been getting tickets.
The ordinance requires that people wear a uniform piece of cloth, fabric or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains in place without the use of hands. It can include bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves and gaiters, but whatever the material, it must securely cover a person’s nose and mouth.
Foodservice workers must wear the facial coverings, which includes restaurants, dine-in and carry-out entities, as well as grocery stores, convenience stores and others that sell non-prepared food; sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry stores; luggage and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft and music stores; florists and flower stores and others that sell household supplies; pharmacies and others that sell medications or medical supplies; alcoholic beverage stores; and Laundromats.
Children 5-years-old and under are exempt, but parents are asked to encourage their children to wear them.
People do not have to wear them if they are outside and can be six-feet away from others; if their religious beliefs prevent them from wearing them; if they have medical problems that could be exacerbated by a mask; if they are following the instructions of law enforcement officers; if they are receiving rental services or are swimming or are around only members of their families or of the same household.
