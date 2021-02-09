Giving the street side more flow, private donors have raised $6,000 to build a small quarter pipe at the Matt Hughes Skate Park.
About 100 donors raised the money within five days and donated it to the city on Tuesday.
The quarter pipe will be placed along the fence on the street side of the skate park.
The addition will be designed to challenge skaters while slowing their roll and stopping them from crashing into the fence.
Dustin Jordan, director of the city’s parks, recreation and sports tourism department, said the pipe will be 25 feet wide and about three feet high. He said it will match the rest of the concrete-based park.
A quarter pipe is essentially a smooth wall with a little hill or curved base like a ramp with a little lip.
The park is located behind Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium off Oak Street and 33rd Avenue North.
The $6,000 private donation is on top of the $15,000 raised by the 2018 Friends of the Skatepark Foundation and a $10,000 donation from Myrtle Beach skater Edward Tkacz. The 2018 funds were raised to rebuild the park.
The city pitched in $100,000 then for the rebuild by 5th Pocket Skateparks of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The rebuild included replacing the metal ramps and plywood supports on the 10,000-square-foot park with a concrete facility.
The park features handrails, quarter pipes, pads and ledges.
The park originally opened in 1998 and the rebuilt park opened in 2018.
It was named in memory of Matt Hughes. Hughes died when he was 16 after suffering a head injury while riding in the street.
Jordan told the council the new small quarter pipe drive was headed by Aaron Frobase of the city’s parks and recreation department. Frobase teaches skating at the park and spearheaded the 2018 efforts.
