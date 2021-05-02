From a theater to a museum and event space, a new gathering place remains under construction in downtown Loris due to efforts by the Loris Historical Society.

The State Center is still in need of folks to purchase bricks and make donations to help fund the remodeling of the old theater building on Main Street.

“We are kind of like a year behind, but it’s OK — we are going to make it,” said historical society secretary Samantha Norris of the delays in renovations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “What I’m really excited about is the day we open — that will be a great accomplishment.”

The walls and roofline have been demolished, exposing original brick along the sides of the long, narrow building, and wood across the ceiling in a lattice-like pattern.

A larger portion of the space will be used for the event space, while the front will be the museum. Bricks that have been purchased and engraved will be placed in the walkway of the center.

James Edwards, president of the Loris Historical Society, said they hope to have the space ready in time for the Loris Bog-Off Festival in October.

“We are working as donations are coming in,” Edwards said.

The former theater — known as The State — operated until the early 70s before becoming the dime store Henry’s, Edwards said. It later became a real estate office, with the Nature’s Health business at the front.

“We’re planning to keep an industrial, rustic look,” Edwards said. “There’s not another venue-type space in Loris at this time.”

The historical society is hoping the space will be used to host wedding receptions, high school reunions and art shows.

“We’re hoping it will provide the city with a place to gather,” Norris said.

In addition to brick sales and donations, individuals and businesses may become members of the center. Individual memberships are being sold for $50 per year and business memberships are $100.

To purchase a brick, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/LorisHistoricalSociety?fbclid=IwAR2k7iDSBHgp1frihjmUtmdeZfGrMxsVS5KmzlMFP4KOfw93HPYdpWeubhg.