Former President Donald Trump has endorsed State Rep. Russell Fry’s congressional campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Rice.

Rice, who has represented South Carolina’s northeastern region since 2013, has generated significant backlash for voting to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot, including a formal censure from the S.C. Republican Party.

“Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP — and we have just the man to do it (sic),” Trump wrote in a statement. “America First Champion Russell Fry has been a leading fighter on Election Integrity, is pro-life, pro-God, pro-Gun and, very importantly, pro-LOW Taxes.”

Although Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, had objected to certifying the 2020 election, he supported removing the then-President for inciting rioters a week later. In December, Rice said he regretted not voting to certify the results.

The endorsement is likely to boost Fry’s campaign in the deep-red district, which carried for Trump in 2016 and 2020. Local party chapters in the region have deemed the 2020 election fraudulent, declaring Trump the true winner.

Fry could not immediately be reached for comment.