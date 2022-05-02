Developers hit the brakes Monday on a plan to build a $20 million healthcare facility and a new Dollar General in Conway.

But the projects haven't been abandoned.

Requests to rezone property along Fourth Avenue to build the two structures were withdrawn ahead of Monday's city council meeting after city officials raised concerns about how the buildings would fit with the city's long-term plans for that area.

"Out of respect for the city's comprehensive plan, we have decided to rescind our rezoning request in order to re-evaluate the best approach for all parties involved moving forward," said Jim Eubanks, CEO of Health Care Partners of South Carolina, the company behind the proposed healthcare facility. "Health Care Partners of South Carolina is still fully committed to seeing this project come to fruition."

Health Care Partners and a Dollar General developer were working hand-in-hand on the projects along the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. But a rezoning was needed to accommodate the construction plans submitted by the Dollar General developer.

The rezoning was scheduled for a public hearing and first vote during Conway City Council’s meeting Monday afternoon, but that agenda was amended.

Because the applicants withdrew their requests, the council did not vote on the issue Monday. Had the council voted down the rezoning, the developers would have had to wait a year to resubmit their plans.

Councilman Alex Hyman said the city welcomes Health Care Partners’ proposed facility and city officials can work through the zoning issues with the developers.

“This is more of a collaboration,” Hyman said. “This is definitely not putting an end to anything. It’s pumping the brakes a little bit so we can work together.”

Hyman added keeping the existing zoning (known as core commercial) will allow the city’s downtown footprint to expand and provide a more walkable, safer area.

Councilman William Goldfinch echoed Hyman's comments. He said the withdrawal allows everyone to hit the pause button to come up with a solution that also fits the city's design standards.