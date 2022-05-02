Developers hit the brakes Monday on a plan to build a $20 million healthcare facility and a new Dollar General in Conway.
But the projects haven't been abandoned.
Requests to rezone property along Fourth Avenue to build the two structures were withdrawn ahead of Monday's city council meeting after city officials raised concerns about how the buildings would fit with the city's long-term plans for that area.
"Out of respect for the city's comprehensive plan, we have decided to rescind our rezoning request in order to re-evaluate the best approach for all parties involved moving forward," said Jim Eubanks, CEO of Health Care Partners of South Carolina, the company behind the proposed healthcare facility. "Health Care Partners of South Carolina is still fully committed to seeing this project come to fruition."
Health Care Partners and a Dollar General developer were working hand-in-hand on the projects along the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. But a rezoning was needed to accommodate the construction plans submitted by the Dollar General developer.
The rezoning was scheduled for a public hearing and first vote during Conway City Council’s meeting Monday afternoon, but that agenda was amended.
Because the applicants withdrew their requests, the council did not vote on the issue Monday. Had the council voted down the rezoning, the developers would have had to wait a year to resubmit their plans.
Councilman Alex Hyman said the city welcomes Health Care Partners’ proposed facility and city officials can work through the zoning issues with the developers.
“This is more of a collaboration,” Hyman said. “This is definitely not putting an end to anything. It’s pumping the brakes a little bit so we can work together.”
Hyman added keeping the existing zoning (known as core commercial) will allow the city’s downtown footprint to expand and provide a more walkable, safer area.
Councilman William Goldfinch echoed Hyman's comments. He said the withdrawal allows everyone to hit the pause button to come up with a solution that also fits the city's design standards.
“This just gives everybody a chance to get their ducks in a row to see this through,” Goldfinch said. “I don’t know what that looks like, but I’m committed to working with Health Care Partners."
Goldfinch added that before submitting applications to the city, developers and applicants should meet with city staff instead of “jumping into a project.”
“We’ve got professionals that are on staff to assist with this very thing,” Goldfinch said. “We should have never gotten to this point, and it’s unfortunate. A lot of time, a lot of emotions and a lot of money have gotten us to this point.”
The applicants faced criticism from Conway City Council and the planning commission about a mistake that was made before the requests were submitted to the city.
Dollar General's preferred developer said plans submitted for the new store — which would relocate from its current location in the Conway Shopping Center to a property across the street— were not up to code for the current zoning. Plans for the new building would work within the highway commercial zone. However, the city’s comprehensive plan identifies the three parcels involved as core commercial as it hopes to extend the downtown feel to that portion of the city.
Conway Planning Director Allison Hardin said the plans could be modified to fit within the current zoning, adding that the city is in support of a new healthcare facility.
“We want Health Care Partners to be able to work in that space in such a way that provides a good stable growth in that area,” Hardin said Monday morning. “We support the idea wholeheartedly. We support the use wholeheartedly.”
Health Care Partners hoped to relocate from Main Street to Fourth Avenue and either construct a new facility or remodel the shopping center to accommodate its needs. Its CEO has said the company secured funding for a $20 to $25 million investment into the new facility.
Health Care Partners currently owns two parcels where the shopping center is located and Dollar General 701 LLC owns the property across the street where it hopes to build its new building.
David Elliott with G3 Engineering, the company that submitted the rezoning requests on behalf of Dollar General and HCPSC, said he has not been advised of plans to move forward by either entities.
