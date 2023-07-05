A Myrtle Beach man is charged in connection with a deadly boat crash that happened on the Intracoastal Waterway last month, authorities said.

Matthew Allen Brown, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with boating under the influence of alcohol - bodily damage or death results and obstructing justice.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the arrest stems from the investigation into the incident that happened June 18 on the Intracoastal Waterway in the Socastee area. A boat crashed into a dock and threw off passenger Jacob Williams, who was briefly missing after the collision. Williams’ body was later found in the Intracoastal.

Brown received a bond totally $25,000 during a hearing at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. The judge gave him a $15,000 bond for the boating while under the influence charge and a $10,000 bond for the obstruction charge.

The penalty, if found guilty of the DUI charge, can range from 1 to 25 years in prison. The penalty for obstruction of justice is up to 10 years in prison.

Brown’s attorney O’Bryan Martin said Brown does not have a previous criminal record.

Brown works at a daycare at his church and is a lifelong resident of Myrtle Beach, Martin added.

A prosecutor at the jail said that Brown gave misinformation to officers that led officers to arresting a different person.

Martin said that Brown turned himself in Wednesday morning. He said that results from the blood draw have not come back at this time.

Williams' parents, Lea Ann and Paul Williams, attended the bond hearing and said their son had a long life ahead of him that was cut short. The parents detailed their son’s academic accomplishments and remembered him as someone who was responsible.

“If he was drunk, he would’ve called an Uber,” Paul said. “But he didn’t have that chance being on that boat, and you should’ve known how those waters were…the irresponsibility of a driver.”