Horry County Fire Rescue's dive team recovered a body in the Intracoastal Waterway after responding to a call about a vehicle in the water on Monday, the department said.
A vehicle reportedly was in the water near Dick Pond Road in the Socastee area late Monday morning.
Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:37 a.m. on Dick Pond Road at Highway 707, just 1.7 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
A 2021 Kia Rio traveling west on Dick Pond Road ran off the left side of the road and struck a bridge. The driver, who was only occupant, died, Glover said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Demeatrius Chandler Jr, 23, from the Myrtle Beach, died in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Socastee Swing Bridge was temporarily closed for an extended amount of time to both vehicular and boat traffic.
Horry County Police Department, S.C. Department of Public Safety, S.C. Department of Natural Resources also worked the scene.
