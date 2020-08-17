More than 13,300 of Horry County’s approximately 45,000 students have chosen to return to school via the district’s HCS Virtual school.
The students who chose HCS Virtual were required to commit to a full semester, and students will have the option to return to in-person learning in the spring if space is available.
According to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the district received 169 teacher resignations for the current school year but said those resignations happened “for a variety of reasons.”
Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson said that during this same time last year they had 164 resignations.
Along the same vein, Anderson also said that the 40 teacher vacancies they have right now is not out of line with previous years.
“While that number may seem a little high, it’s not very high for a district of our size. It’s not unusual … for us to have 20-30 vacancies,” Anderson said.
Chief of Learning Services Boone Myrick said that for the open virtual teacher positions, there were 371 candidates that applied -- 261 internal candidates and 100 external candidates -- in addition to ten candidates that were not qualified.
Myrick said they are in the process of identifying the number of classes and sections for HCS Virtual. Those virtual student numbers affect how many teachers are needed at the brick and mortar schools, which now have smaller populations due to those who decided to go virtual.
Once this is done, the number of new teachers needed can be determined, and schedules can be made for students.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said that there were approximately 270 new teachers coming to Horry County Schools that participated in the recent New Teacher Academy -- 96 of those are first-year teachers, and 77 of them have more than 11 years of experience.
Anderson also said that they sent out surveys to their substitutes, and while not all responded, about 896 substitutes plan to return.
“Principals have experience with shortages of substitute teachers. All available personnel will be utilized as needed in covering classes,” Bourcier said late last week.
Maxey cleared up a few questions he had heard recently regarding masks in schools, saying they are still following guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Education.
“The expectation is all staff and students will wear masks during the day, and there are instances where exceptions can be made,” Maxey said.
He also said that the masks can be removed in the classrooms as long as the six feet of social distancing is maintained. In common areas or while moving around in the school, masks will need to be worn.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control's Disease Activity Report for Aug. 17 also has Horry County listed as a medium COVID-19 spread risk, which means if school were to start next week, it could start in a hybrid fashion with split scheduling.
“Seven counties have moved to the medium spread level,” Maxey said. “Horry County is one of them. That’s good news. We certainly hope that progress continues, but we will be looking at the report we receive on Aug. 31 to let us know what school is going to look like on Sept. 8.”
Check back for updates at www.myhorrynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.